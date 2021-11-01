Giovanna triumphs and puts Angel in jail for Alex’s death · TV News

Angel (Camila Queiroz)’s days of freedom will come to an end, and the model will be arrested for the murder of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) in Verdades Secretas 2. With the help of Cristiano (Romulo Estrela), Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) will get the evidence necessary to accuse the rival and send her to the xilindró in Globoplay’s soap opera.

The model’s arrest will take place in the 20th chapter, which will reach Globo’s streaming service this Wednesday (3), according to a column by Zean Bravo, from the Extra newspaper. The unfolding of the martyrdom of Carolina’s daughter (Drica Moraes) in jail, however, can only be seen in the wave that will be made available on November 17th.

Although the tenth chapter ended with Cristiano’s marriage proposal, soon after Angel discovered by Visky (Rainer Cadete) that she was being investigated by her boyfriend, the detective will resume the investigation of Alex’s murder.

Cristiano will get back sexually involved with the platinum and will play a key role in putting Angel behind bars for the death of the manager. The model’s stay behind bars will not be permanent and, later on, she will be released in the novel by Walcyr Carrasco.

Free, the young woman will enter more and more into a dead end. Bankrupt, widowed and with a sick child to raise, she will dive headlong into the pink book of Blanche’s agency (Maria de Medeiros) to pay for the medical treatment of Fabrício (Bernardo Lessa).

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Verdades Secretas 2 begins with Angel (Camila Queiroz) bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.

