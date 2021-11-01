Globo is surprised to discover Luciano Huck’s true audience on Domingão

Luciano Huck won an important part of the public in its new phase ahead of the Sunday, gives Globe. The presenter gained audience between classes A and B and raised the audience on Sunday in comparison with the average of the debut.

Since September 5, Domingão with Huck accumulated the lead with an overall average until last Sunday, 24, of 15.9 points average in the National Television Panel, the PNT, 0.6 points above the average of 2021 before of the new phase.

Between classes A and B, Luciano Huck grew 3.1 points, something around 3 million more viewers.

The famous anticipated his debut on Sundays because of the sudden departure of Fausto Silva from the command of Domingão, in June.

live faux pas

After 20 years in charge of Caldeirão, Huck migrated to Domingão and has already changed the names of the programs at least twice. Last time, he made a point of correcting his fault and also playing with the situation.

“We listen to Caldeirão’s family. Dammit, it’s the second time! Oh, dammit, it’s Domingão! As there’s Lata Velha today, I’m in the right mind… But you understand, right?”, declared Angelica’s husband, during the picture Quem Quer Be a Millionaire.

On his Twitter account, Luciano Huck decided to talk about the unusual situation once again. The profile of Globo’s contractor wrote on the social network as if he were his assistant to comment on the mistakes.

“Here is Luciano’s assistant, the boss is introducing Domingão now, but I’m here so anything just say that I’ll let him know later”, declared the presenter.

“I’m nervous, but at least I didn’t call Domingão C******ão twice on the same Sunday, so I think everything will be fine”, he said. Just like the first time, the web took the gaffe in stride.