Glowing lava ‘bombs’ are launched from the volcano of La Palma (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma continues, and this time the release of huge incandescent volcanic rocks was observed.

On October 27, German geochemist and geologist Harri Geiger shared a video on social media, in which it is possible to observe the fall at great speed, one kilometer from the volcanic vent, of a large lava bomb approximately one meter in diameter .

​Lava bomb being launched from the La Palma volcano on October 27, 2021.

The strength and speed maintained by these rocks are so great that they could reach distances far beyond the volcanic soil.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), lava bombs are “rock fragments, in a liquid or semi-liquid state, which were expelled from the emission mouth during an eruption, and may have a diameter of several centimeters”.

​Observing the lava bomb from the La Palma volcano up close.

On Monday afternoon (25), the main cone of the volcano partially collapsed exposing a large source of lava, which caused the uncontrollable unfolding of the volcanic flow.

​My colleagues are in La Palma. See these hot red lava bombs they found!

The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began more than a month ago, has so far caused the destruction of more than 889 hectares on the island with four lava emission centers.