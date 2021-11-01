‘Go picking coconuts’ · TV News

Felipe Prior left Patricia Abravanel embarrassed in the Silvio Santos Program last Sunday (31). The ex-BBB asked the host for a kiss, but ended up getting dumped live. “Go pick coconuts,” the SBT heiress said.

The architect participated in the show Não Erre a Letra, alongside former Big Brother Brasil participants Arthur Picoli, Kerline Cardoso, Paula von Sperling, Lucas Gallina and Emilly Araújo.

At a certain point, the boy took courage and asked the communicator: “Can I give you a kiss?”. Silvio Santos’ daughter was visibly embarrassed and surprised. “No!” she snapped.

“If you call, go look for your group. I’m a married woman, Prior, with three children”, completed the titleholder of Vem pra Cá. Since 2017, Patricia has been married to Fábio Faria, with whom she had children Pedro, Senor and Jane.

“But a kiss in the hand,” he tried to disguise Felipe. “Go pick coconuts”, ordered the SBT employee. The unusual moment caught the attention of internet users and reverberated on Twitter. Check out the reactions:

IS YOUR WIFE SINGLE? Felipe Prior asks Patrícia Abravanel if he can kiss her during the #SilvioSantos Program and makes the presenter embarrassed. Would they? pic.twitter.com/hE6DwIJL8z — It’s the Subject 📺 (@EoSubject_) November 1, 2021

Felipe Prior asks Patricia Abravanel for a kiss. She asks for respect and says she is married.

He just forgot that she is married to the Minister of Communications — Paulo C Silva ☄️ (@acaboudeabar) November 1, 2021

Patricia Abravanel replaces Silvio Santos

SBT decided to cast Patricia Abravanel to command part of the broadcaster’s Sunday since October 3rd. She shares the command of the Silvio Santos Program with her own father.

The station has been using previously unreleased parts recorded by Silvio when he returned to the studio in July. Even recovered from Covid-19 and vaccinated with three doses of vaccine, the veteran still has not returned to his programs.

On Sunday (31), Silvia Abravanel’s sister also said that she was scolded by her father after taking over the attraction. “He called me and kept talking about how I was. Then he kept saying that I did a lot of things wrong. He said ‘Patricia, you don’t know how to do the three clues.’ Did you think I talked a lot? He did,” she said.

“I thought it was great, it means that Silvio Santos is coming, that Silvio Santos is here. He’s giving his teasers, I’m all happy, right? Now it’s good that my responsibility here is light, you know why? Replace the irreplaceable there’s no way, so let’s do what we want? Silvio Santos, don’t cover me, okay?”, joked the communicator.

“But it’s really funny, he called me and taught me how to do the three tracks, I spent half an hour with him, and he did it from his head. He said, ‘Got it? You don’t understand, let’s do it again.’ : ‘okay dad, let’s do it again’. And it was great, I saw that he’s all excited, right Silvio Santos?