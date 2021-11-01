Gol receives another brand new 737 MAX, while another shows up at the Boeing factory





Last week, GOL Linhas Aéreas received the Boeing 737 MAX 8 with registration PR-XMW (msn 60237), bringing the number of jets for the model with Brazilian registration to sixteen – this number does not include the three jets parked in Belo Horizon with American brands, which will be nationalized in the coming weeks.

In addition, another “brand new” MAX was spotted at the Boeing factory shortly after leaving the paint hangar. According to photographer Woodys Aeroimages, who posted the photo on Twitter, this aircraft will be the PS-GPN.

PS-GPN 737-8 Goal Air Transport #737MAX rolled out of paint behind final assembly. pic.twitter.com/AKLsuI5hAU — Woodys Aeroimages (@AeroimagesChris) October 28, 2021

In all, GOL has 129 MAX ordered, of which sixteen are already in Brazil and with Brazilian registrations. According to recent investor presentations, the company said it expects to end 2021 with 28 737 MAX 8 aircraft; and by the end of 2022 it should have 44 737 MAX aircraft (32% of the total fleet). By 2030, the airline wants to have a fleet 75% made up of MAX models.

Within GOL’s strategy, the 737 MAX is a key component of the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, given that this model is 15% more economical in fuel consumption, generates 16% less carbon emissions and is 40 % quieter compared to 737-800 NG.

On December 9, 2020, Gol became the first airline in the world to reactivate the Boeing 737 MAX on regular passenger flights, after FAA and ANAC release in November.



