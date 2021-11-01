Gomes: Water hits the butt, and the crowd sinks even more Grêmio hope – 10/31/2021

I’m one of those who never thought that Grêmio would fall. I spoke and repeated. It wasn’t a team to fall down, Felipão knows how to earn points, etc, etc. Felipão left, Mancini entered, who has already done good work, debuted winning. “The Grêmio will not fall”. “The Grêmio will not fall”. “The Grêmio will not fall”.

The problem is that repeating the phrase has the same effect as giving “punishment” to the student by having him write on the board over and over again “I won’t do this anymore, I won’t do that anymore”. No effect. Zero. Null.

Grêmio, at the moment, is in the relegation zone due to lost points. It’s no use supporting yourself in the history of games unless. But do you want to talk about less games? One of them is Wednesday now, against Atlético. That’s right, the championship leader, who has just lost the vice-leader and needs the points to not let the dispute light up.

Then there’s Gre-Nal. And at some point the other game will be played less, against Flamengo.

There are 11 games to go, two of them against the best teams in the Brasileirão, and, of these 33 points in dispute, Grêmio needs 17 or 18 to save. Win five or six games. In the entire championship, so far, he has won seven.

Possibly Grêmio will no longer have the right to play with the support of the fans in the five games they have at home, after the Dantesque scenes of invasion, destruction and violence that we saw at Arena do Grêmio this Sunday. My congratulations to the idiots that we keep letting into Brazilian stadiums.

Is it just a handful of fans, and they don’t account for the entire crowd? OK. But they are there. I play yes, I play too. And we’ve never seen a Brazilian club cut the meat and hand these guys over to the authorities. The “ultras” Gremistas will be co-participants in the possible relegation.

It was evident in the match against Palmeiras that the nerves entered the field. That famous ghost of relegation is in the players’ minds all the time, Geromel himself admitted this in the interview after the match. They are not players used to playing against relegation. If they were, maybe they would have left with one or even three points in this Sunday’s competition.