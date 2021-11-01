Government increases inflation forecast and minimum wage could reach R$ 1,200 in 2022 | Economy

pixbay Minimum wage could reach R$1,200 in 2022 with high inflation

Last week, the federal government once again increased its inflation forecast for 2021. The rise in prices, felt daily by Brazilians, should reach 9.1% in the year. The previous forecast was 8.4%. The update was made by the special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago.

With higher and still rising inflation, so does the minimum wage, adjusted annually by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). If the INPC really is 9.1%, as Colnago predicted, the minimum wage would go from the current R$1,100 to R$1,200 in 2022.

In August, when it sent next year’s Budget, the federal government predicted that the national floor would rise to R$1,169, but high inflation should also raise Brazilians’ salaries – who see their money worth less every day, with the most expensive cost of living.

In addition to defining the base salary of Brazilians, the minimum is also used to readjust INSS benefits, salary bonuses and more. According to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the national floor serves as a reference for at least 50 million Brazilians, practically half of which are Social Security insured.

annual correction

According to the Constitution, every year the minimum wage must be corrected at least based on the variation of the INPC in the previous year. In 2021, however, the government did not follow this: the national floor is currently R$1,100, and in 2020 it was R$1,045: readjustment of 5.26%. However, the INPC was 5.45%, so the readjustment should have raised the value to R$1,101.95, and not R$1,100.

This was because the INPC was only released after the definition of the 2021 minimum wage. The government could have readjusted the value after the INPC increase, but it did not.

Another year with no real gain

From 2011 to 2019, the minimum wage had, in addition to correction by the INPC, an increase based on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), so that Brazilians could increase their purchasing power.

Since the first year of Jair Bolsonaro’s government, however, this practice has ended. The minimum wage now has only inflation adjustment – in 2021, not even that, since the adjustment was insufficient, lower than the INPC. In 2022, the trend is for this to remain, and the national floor will only increase based on the forecast for the INPC.