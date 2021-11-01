Governors make environmental commitments and represent their states at COP26

At least 13 governors have confirmed that they will participate in COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, which begins this Sunday (31) in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs until November 12th.

Most of them are part of the Consórcio Brasil Verde, an initiative recently created by governors to work together to promote actions to combat climate change and also so that they can have a direct dialogue between local governments and international leaders.

Brasil Verde has so far gathered 22 heads of state and is chaired by the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), who will also be present at the conference in Glasgow and has, among his missions on the trip, to present the new group to the international community.

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) said last week that he will not attend COP26. “It is our strategy, our minister of the Environment is going. And it’s a place that we’ve already committed to, we’re fulfilling,” he said in an interview with TV A Crítica.

The federal government should be represented by the ministers of the Environment, Joaquim Leite; Communications, Fábio Faria; and Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

The 13 governors who confirmed their presence at COP26 were:

Gladson Cameli (Republicans), Acre

Camilo Santana (PT), from Ceará

Renato Casagrande (PSB), from Espírito Santo

Mauro Mendes (DEM), from Mato Grosso

Romeu Zema (New), from Minas Gerais

Helder Barbalho (MDB), from Pará

Paulo Câmara (PSB), from Pernambuco

Wellington Dias (PT), from Piauí

Fátima Bezerra (PT), from Rio Grande do Norte

Eduardo Leite (PSDB), from Rio Grande do Sul

Marcos Rocha (PSL), from Rondônia

Carlos Moisés (PSL), from Santa Catarina

João Doria (PSDB), from São Paulo

See the schedule and the main projects of some of them:

Espírito Santo: Renato Casagrande (PSB)

The governor of Espírito Santo, who presides over and spearheaded the initiative to create the Brasil Verde consortium of governors, traveled on Friday (29) to Scotland, in a delegation also made up of his secretary for the Environment and Water Resources, Fabricio Machado , and the CEO of the Espírito Santo Research and Innovation Foundation (Fapes), Cristina Engel.

“With the Brasil Verde Consortium, the result of the coalition of governors for the climate, we created a bold and innovative instrument, which prepares us to attract national and international resources to finance renewable energy alternatives and measures capable of reducing CO² emissions”, wrote the governor, on Friday, on your Twitter account.

“The focus is to help the country in the dialogue with multilateral organizations and friendly nations, in a global effort to protect the environment and contain the climate crisis.”

Mato Grosso: Mauro Mendes (DEM)

Mauro Mendes travels with nine servers until November 8th. Heading a state that has one of the largest agricultural activities in the country, it will present goals achieved in sustainable production and conservation of the environment, joining the “Race to Zero” (Race to Zero) campaign, to zero carbon emissions by 2035.

Since Thursday (28), Mendes has been in Denmark, where he had the first meetings and commitments focused on showing Mato Grosso’s commitment to sustainable production.

“Today I met with the country’s deputy minister of Agriculture [Dinamarca], Tejs Binderup, where I presented our actions in favor of more sustainable measures, since we are the state in Brazil that produces the most corn, soybeans, cotton and meat”, wrote the governor on his social networks, on Friday.

Minas Gerais: Romeu Zema (New)

Zema is scheduled to attend the conference as one of the speakers at the opening panel of the Action on Cities, Regions and Built Environment event, on November 11th.

He should talk about Minas Gerais joining the Race To Zero campaign, to achieve the neutralization of net carbon emissions by the year 2050, according to the state’s official news agency.

The Minas Gerais delegation also includes the Environment and Sustainable Development secretary, Marília Melo; the secretary general of the state, Mateus Simões, the president of the State Foundation for the Environment (Feam), Renato Brandão; the president of the Minas Gerais Development Bank (BDMG), Sérgio Gusmão, and the coordinator of Feam’s Sustainability, Energy and Climate Change Center, Larissa Oliveira.

Pará: Helder Barbalho (MDB)

Barbalho should be the official representative of the nine states that make up the Legal Amazon region, formed by Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins, in addition to Pará.

Among the actions highlighted by the Department of Environment and Sustainability of Pará (Semas), which should be presented by the delegation from Pará during the Climate conference, is the Amazônia Agora Plan, a state program created in 2020 with the objective of bringing Pará to neutrality climate in land and forest use before 2036, and the Eastern Amazon Fund, created in 2019 to finance environmental preservation projects in the state.

Piauí: Wellington Dias (PT)

Dias will be part of the Brazilian delegation at COP26 at the invitation of the Ministry of the Environment, and will be traveling between November 6 and 15, according to a statement from the state government. However, no details of your agenda and staff are available during the conference.

The preparation of a portfolio of projects in the environmental area is among the efforts led by Dias in recent weeks, according to the government, to present it to the international conference.

“There will be 27 governors of the country and the Federal District who had the courage and initiative to organize a national consortium with the specific purpose of presenting a portfolio of nine projects, focused on the Paris agreement, with the responsibility to guarantee specialized attention to the main biomes in Brazil”, said the governor in a statement.

Rio Grande do Norte: Fátima Bezerra (PT)

Fátima Bezerra will integrate, in Glasgow, the panel “Gender, Poverty and Energy Transition”.

She will also visit Denmark and Norway to meet with authorities, with the objective of “discussing advances in the implementation of clean and renewable energies in Rio Grande do Norte, which has the largest complex of wind energy generating parks in Brazil”.

Rio Grande do Sul: Eduardo Leite (PSDB)

The toucan will be in Glasgow participating in COP26 between the 1st and 5th of November.

“We will make a commitment to work to offset our state’s carbon emissions by 50% by 2030 and act to offset our emissions by 2050,” Leite said in a video posted on her social media last week.

To meet the commitments, the state will develop projects to neutralize emissions over the next 12 months, according to a statement published by the government.

São Paulo: João Doria (PSDB)

The governor of São Paulo arrived in Scotland on Saturday (30) and, this Sunday (31), inaugurated the state’s participation in the conference by presenting São Paulo’s commitments on the panel of the “World Day of Cities”.

In her speech, Doria highlighted São Paulo’s adhesion to the United Nations’ global emission reduction programs – “Race to Zero” and “Race to Resilience” – and the goals assumed by the state to neutralize greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Our participation in COP26 is special and marks the position of São Paulo as a government that respects the environment and assumes commitments to combat climate change,” wrote the governor on his Twitter account this Sunday.

THE CNN he was unable to confirm the agendas and information on the delegations of Gladson Cameli (Republicans-AC), Camilo Santana (PT-CE), Paulo Câmara (PSB-PE) and Carlos Moisés (PSL-SC).

They will not, but they will send representatives

Wanderlei Barbosa (no party), acting governor of Tocantins, will send the secretary of Environment and Water Resources, Miyuki Hyashid, the director of Environmental Management Instruments, Marli Teresinha dos Santos, and the manager of Energy Resources and Climate Change, Francis Rinaldi Frigeri.

Reinaldo Azambuja (PSDB), governor of Mato Grosso do Sul, will be represented by the Environment Secretary, Jaime Verruck, who will present the “Ilumina Pantanal” project. The same happens with the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), who will send the Secretary for the Environment, Thiago Pampolha.

Antonio Denarium (Progressistas), governor of Roraima, will be represented by the secretary of Planning and Development, Emerson Baú, and the president of the State Foundation for the Environment and Water Resources, Ionilson Sampaio.

Waldez Góes (PDT), governor of Amapá, will send the Secretary for the Environment, Josiane Andréia Soares Ferreira, and the Secretary for Planning, Eduardo Tavares.

Wilson Lima (PSC), governor of Amazonas, will be represented by the Environment Secretary, Eduardo Taveira.

Renan Filho (MDB), governor of Alagoas, will not go, but he has not yet informed the name of his representative at the Conference.

(*With information from Douglas Porto and Carolina Figueiredo)