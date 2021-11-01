Grêmio fans invade Arena lawn and destroy VAR equipment | Guild

Failure in the field, vandalism out of it. After Grêmio lost 3-1 to Palmeiras, the fans tried to increase the embarrassment this Sunday afternoon. Indignant, Grêmio fans came out from behind the sector that is organized in the Arena, invaded the lawn, broke photographers’ equipment and destroyed the VAR’s cabin.

Vandals also accessed the stadium parking lot and there was another confrontation with the Military Brigade. See below for images from RBS reporter Leonardo Müller.

According to the STJD prosecutor, the Grêmio will be denounced in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice and may lose up to ten field commands in Brasileirão if punished.

Grêmio fans invade the Arena parking lot

As soon as the game ended, the tricolors entered the field and began to destroy what they saw in front of them. The Palmeiras delegation entered the stadium tunnel, fearing aggression. Midfielder Raphael Veiga, elected the ace of the game, abandoned the interview on the lawn and ran to the changing rooms.

1 of 5 Grêmio fans broke the VAR’s booth after losing to Palmeiras — Photo: Bruno Halpern/RBS TV Grêmio fans broke VAR’s cabin after losing to Palmeiras — Photo: Bruno Halpern/RBS TV

Fans went to the VAR’s cabin and ransacked it. The acrylic frame and equipment that displays the images to the referee on the pitch were destroyed.

Meanwhile, fans of Palmeiras and Grêmio fought in the stands. Divided by a split in the stands, they exchanged punches along the side of the divider. Then they were contained by security guards.

The VAR was decisive in the confrontation. It was thanks to the video that Thiago Santos’ penalty on Marcos Rocha ended up being scored in the first half, a move that resulted in a draw for Palmeiras. In the final minutes of the game, the video referee annulled what would be Grêmio equality, due to the impediment of striker Elias.

With the result, Grêmio has 26 points and is in penultimate place in the Brasileirão. Tricolor returns to the field this Wednesday, when it faces Atlético-MG. The match, valid for the last round of the first round, will be played at 9 pm, at Mineirão.

