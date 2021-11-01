Grêmio’s probability of relegation shoots up after defeat by Palmeiras

Grêmio has a 69% chance of being relegated to Serie B and is in a very complicated situation compared to opponents

THE defeat by Palmeiras by 3-1 this Sunday (31) made the life of the Guild in the fight not to fall for the Serie B of Brazilian championship.

According to the website Five Thirty Eight, specialized in probability calculations, Tricolor Gaucho has 69% chance of being relegated to second division. The number is much higher than the interior projection, which gave the team a 54% chance of falling.

According to the calculation, Grêmio is the fourth team most likely to be relegated to Serie B 2022. Only Youth (17th place, 71%), sport (18th, 85%) and Chapecoense (20th, more than 99%) are worse off in the championship.

With the results of the round, Grêmio was further away from opponents both in the table and in percentages. Of the teams outside the relegation zone, the teams with the most chance of falling are Bahia (16th, 21%) and Cuiabá (14th, 17%).

complete the projection Athletic-PR and saints (10%), Ceará (9%), Atlético-GO (4%), São Paulo (2%) and America-MG (1%). Atlético-MG and palm trees are already mathematically free, while the other teams have only remote chances and don’t care about Serie B.



In the table, Grêmio occupies the vice lantern do Brasileirão with 26 points. The team led by Vagner Mancini is 7 points from Bahia, 16th place and first team out of the relegation zone, but with two games in hand.

The Tricolor Gaucho returns to the field in this Wednesday (3) trying to add points in front of the Atletico-MG leader out of home. On Saturday (6), the team plays the derby against the International in Beira-Rio.