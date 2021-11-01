Greta Thunberg, outside COP26, takes part in protest in Glasgow | COP 26

Activist Greta Thunberg participated in a protest in the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, this Monday (1st) while the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP26, takes place.

‘Thirty years of blah blah blah,’ says Greta Thunberg on leaders’ action against global warming

Greta is not on the COP26 schedule.

Videos posted on social media show Greta leaving a subway station and quickly being surrounded by other protesters.

The videos don’t show her talking to people. In the images, she is upside down, and cuts through the crowd among photographers and other protesters.

There are pictures of the activist speaking into a microphone in a park in Glasgow.

An online petition that Greta endorsed has already had over a million signatures.

In the text, she and other activists accuse political leaders of betrayal because countries have not yet met their goals to respond to climate change.

“Promises without real action won’t stick anymore,” she said, according to The New York Times.

The activist said that governments still spend billions of dollars on fossil fuels.