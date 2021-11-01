Guardians of the Galaxy runs at 1080p on PS5 and Xbox Series X if you want 60fps • Eurogamer.com

Digital Foundry decided to point its tools to Eidos Montreal’s Guardian of the Galaxy and analyze the studio’s work, confirming the suspicions we presented in our review of the game.

If you’re going to play Guardians on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, the sacrifice required in image quality to play at 60 frames per second is very high and noticeable at every moment of the experience.

If you choose Quality mode on PS5 or Series X you’ll enjoy 3840×2160, 4K native, but with 30fps performance. Image quality looks great with super sharp image, but performance suffers. If you opt for Performance mode, Guardians runs at 60fps, but the resolution drops to native 1080p. It’s a descent that can be seen immensely in the loss of sharpness and that takes the impact off the visual quality.

Furthermore, the 60fps mode is far from stable, even with the sharp drop in resolution and dips to the low 50s or even high 40s often crop up at the most intense moments of gameplay.

On Xbox Series S, Guardians of the Galaxy does not include 60fps mode and you only have 1080p30 mode with a lower image quality.