Guedes wants to file offshore case with PGR before going to the Chamber | Economy

Edu Andrade/ Ascom ME Paulo Guedes is expected to testify to the Chamber in mid-November

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes asked for more time to go to the Chamber of Deputies

provide testimony about offshore maintenance in a tax haven.

Guedes’ intention is to hold his testimony until Republicar’s Attorney General files the request for an investigation against him.

The minister is accused of maintaining an offshore company in the British Virgin Islands. There is a suspicion that Guedes obtained advantages in decisions of the National Monetary Council.

Guedes’ call was approved by the Chamber in early October,

after the disclosure of the investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ). In addition to three commissions, the minister must testify in the House’s plenary.

According to the Pandora Papers investigation, Guedes is appointed as a partner at Dreadnoughts International, in the British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean. He opened the business in September 2014 on the eve of the election won by Dilma Rousseff (PT) and kept the business after assuming the Ministry of Economy, in 2019.

The minister denied having moved the company during his participation in the federal government and

he stressed that he had declared the company to the Internal Revenue Service.

Guedes also pledged to appear at the National Congress to explain the case.

In addition to Paulo Guedes, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, also maintained an offshore company after taking charge of the institution. Campos Neto’s company, however, ended its operations a year and a half after the BC president took office.

Both Guedes and Campos Neto may fall under article 5 of the Code of Conduct of the High Federal Administration, which prohibits high-ranking employees from holding financial investments, whether in Brazil or abroad, which may be affected by government policies. As the BC minister and president occupy positions that have privileged information, their offshores constitute conflicts of interest.