Gusttavo Lima and Marília Mendonça’s fees are surprising; discover the values

The return of shows in various places in Brazil has seen the change in the fees of some artists, which has worried contractors, businessmen and musicians. According to information from the Extra newspaper, artists from the countryside have been charging surprising amounts.

Gusttavo Lima, for example, has the most expensive show at the moment. According to the publication, the singer charged R$ 1.2 million to perform at a rodeo in the interior of São Paulo recently.

He even revealed that he negotiated with an investment fund the purchase of 200 presentations in 2022 for almost R$ 100 million. A producer from the Northeast gave an opinion on the situation for the publication:

“Gusttavo now has the biggest paycheck in Brazil. But he delivers, delivers on what he promises, sells out shows and sells tickets to a very loyal audience. But this inflated the entire market, as there are singers there who think they can charge the same or close to what he charges without having the same performance. For those who intermediate the sale of these names across the country, it was complicated”.

In addition to the artist, who also changed the cache was Marília Mendonça. The queen of suffering, who used to charge R$ 250 thousand, does not go on stage for less than R$ 500 thousand after the pandemic. And she’s not the only one. A newspaper source joked: “Maiara and Maraisa also readjusted their prices, following this new ‘table‘”.

But the high values ​​are not just with the sertanejo artists. João Gomes, who broke out in the country with the famous “piseiro”, already has a full 2022 agenda and, at only 19 years old, has been charging between R$ 200 thousand and R$ 400 thousand in a presentation. The same price is valid for anyone who wants a performance by Ivete Sangalo.

The newspaper also revealed that the duo Chitãozinho and Xororó ask for the sum of R$500,000, while Bruno and Marrone demand a fee of around R$270,000. Those who want Alok’s electronics, however, need to pay something around R$ 450,000.

“There is a pent-up demand, of course. People are dying to go to a show, to a party… But, with the current prices, there is a certain fear that there will be no outlet, because, unfortunately, our costs will be passed on to the consumer, who will have to pay for higher tickets“justified a businessman.