“He said I did a lot wrong”

During the Silvio Santos Program this Sunday (31), Patrícia Abravanel revealed that she was scolded by her father, who criticized her for the presentation of the attraction. In the version of the Sunday holder’s daughter, Silvio Santos would have called her to say that there were many errors in running the program and also to give tips on how to present the Três Pistas game.

Patrícia took charge of the Silvio Santos Program after her father was removed with Covid-19. After recording, she also had to be removed for being infected with the disease, but returned normally after passing the quarantine period. The program owner has already taken the third dose of the vaccine, but still has no date to return to the recordings.

During the program, Patricia gave details of what happened. “I’m already more excited, you know why? He called me and then he was talking about how I was. Then he kept saying that I did a lot of things wrong. He said ‘Patricia, you don’t know how to do the three clues’, he already complained Then he said that I talked a lot, did you think I talked a lot? He did,” he revealed with laughter.

And she went on. “I thought it was great, does it mean that Silvio Santos is coming, that Silvio Santos is there, right, Silvio Santos? I’m giving his hints, I’m all happy, right? Now it’s good that my responsibility here is light, you know Why? Replacing the irreplaceable is hopeless, so let’s do what we want? Silvio Santos, don’t cover me, okay?”

Patricia Abravanel and Silvio Santos

But Patricia also told about the phone call. “But it’s really funny, he called me and he was teaching me how to do the three clues, I spent half an hour with him and he did his head,” she said before showing that her father taught her step by step how to present the painting.

“He said, do you understand? You don’t understand, let’s do it again”, then I’m ‘okay dad, let’s do it again’. And it was great, I saw that he’s all excited, right Silvio Santos? He’ll be here in a little while, he’ll be back soon,” she celebrated before closing the case.