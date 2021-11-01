Hilary Swank puts mansion in Los Angeles up for sale for R$59 million

After moving to Colorado, USA, last year, actress Hilary Swank decided to put her Los Angeles mansion up for sale for $10.5 million — R$59 million at the current dollar rate.

The property located in Pacific Palisades was built more than a century ago in 1920 and has 624 square meters, six bedrooms, six bathrooms and stunning ocean views from almost every room.

For The Wall Street Journal, Hilary Swank — two-time Oscar winner for “Best Actress” for “Boys Don’t Cry” (2000) and “Golden Girl” (2005) — shared details about her favorite places in the house.

According to her, the ceilings with hand-painted wooden beams are highlights, as well as a more hidden room that served as a cellar, where she imagines that the former owners hid drinks under the Prohibition Act in the country, from 1920 to 1933.

Purchased by Hilary in 2007 for $5.8 million, the house underwent several changes. The actress has included a 16-seat movie theater in the mansion, plus an outdoor kitchen, a new pool and a rooftop hot tub.

Check out the photos of the mansion