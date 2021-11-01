Hit the hammer! Leila Pereira decided who will be the coach of Palmeiras in 2022

Leila Pereira, who should be consecrated the new president of Palmeiras at the end of November, has already warned his supporters who will be the club’s coach in 2022

Leila Pereira, officially, is not yet president of Palmeiras. The election is scheduled for November 20 and she is the only candidate. So, in theory, despite not having assumed, she already deals the cards behind the scenes and already start planning how your first year in charge of the club will be.. And one of the topics that the future president is discussing with supporters is who will train the team next year.

Abel Ferreira faces some resistance from fans. Even with the titles of the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores in 2020, the coach has not fallen in favor of many people from Palma. In critical moments of the season, when the team’s football dropped in quality and the results did not appear, fans asked for Abel Ferreira’s departure from the position.

However, as reported by the journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, Leila Pereira will keep Abel Ferreira as Palmeiras coach in 2022. PVC he informed that the future president is talking to his coreligionists and says that the Portuguese man does a good job, along with the entire technical committee formed by him.

Abel has a contract with Palmeiras until December 2022 and he never hid his desire to return to Europe. However, it sets the goal of returning to a team that has a project and can do long-term work. Therefore, around Leila, there is no belief that the coach will ask to leave at the end of this year, as established in the agreement with the club.

While these backstages have not yet been made public, Abel continues to train Palmeiras for the team’s next commitment, which is the derby against Santos. The match will take place next Sunday, 07, at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro.