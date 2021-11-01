Hopi Hari announces a R$ 2.8 billion agreement to help with judicial reorganization – 10/31/2021 – Market

The Hopi Hari group announced this Sunday night (31) the closing of a US$ 500 million (approximately R$ 2.8 billion) agreement for the restructuring, expansion and development of the amusement park of the same name with Whitehall & Company LLC.

According to a note, the agreement with Whitehall will bring greater financial tranquility and will help the group to comply with the judicial reorganization plan that the park has faced since 2016.

The contract, in addition to contemplating the group’s obligations to its creditors, should also help in the planning of new attractions in the park and in the real estate development of its land, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo.

“Whitehall is the leading real estate investment bank offering direct and investor-managed investments in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, whose combined assets are in the trillions of dollars and who have experience in this segment through the Apollo Global Management’s fund of the Great Wolf Lodge hotel and water park portfolio.”

Also according to the note, Hopi Hari expects the formal approval of the agreement by the creditors’ meeting, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (3).

“Stressing once again its commitment to act with transparency and responsibility and reaffirming that the objective that guides its actions is the protection of its creditors, through the continuity of its activities”, the note continues.

On Saturday (30), a report from sheet showed that Beto Carrero World and Playcenter had teamed up to present a proposal to buy Hopi Hari. Wet’n Wild, Senpar, RTSC and KR Capital are also part of the group that made the proposal.

The proposal includes the repayment of the debt of R$ 250 million of the park and foresees more than R$ 150 million in investments. The offer was also scheduled to be considered at next week’s meeting.

Hopi Hari, however, had questioned the proposal and the possible interest in investing in the park shown by two of its main competitors. In a statement, the park said that the group is composed of actors from their same field of activities, which raised doubts about the true intentions of the proposal.

The group countered that the purchase of Hopi Hari “will be just the beginning of a major tourist investment in the region.” The region of Vinhedo, Itupeva, Jundiaí and Louveira (about 75 km from the capital of São Paulo) has other attractions, such as the Wet’n Wild park, the Quality resort and the SerrAzul shopping mall.

On November 30, the government of São Paulo intends to inaugurate the Serra Azul tourist district in the region, in an area of ​​41 square kilometers encompassing the cities.