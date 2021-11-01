Hopi Hari Announces R$2.8 Billion Agreement for Investment in Its Operations | Economy



Hopi Hari Park, in São Paulo – Disclosure

Published 10/31/2021 19:04

Rio – According to sources, the Hopi Hari Group closes an agreement for the restructuring, expansion and development of Hopi Hari amusement parks with one of the most important companies in this segment in the world, Whitehall & Company LLC, reaching investments of up to US$ 500 million (five hundred million dollars), something around R$2.8 billion.

In this agreement, in addition to planning for new attractions, all payments from current creditors are included in the shortest period of time, consistent with the park’s judicial restructuring plan.

The park’s understanding is that the project will not only restructure past obligations with creditors, but will also include the expansion of its attractions, the real estate development of its land with new launches, and also the development of any possible launch of the Park in new ones. locations in Brazil or the acquisition of other companies in the segment.

Whitehall, Hopi Hari’s partner in this project, is the leading real asset investment bank offering direct and investor-managed investments in North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, whose combined assets are in the trillions of dollars and which has experience in this segment, through the Apollo Global Management’s fund responsible for managing and expanding the portfolio of hotels and water parks Great Wolf Lodge.

They are highly sophisticated investors, used to analyzing complex situations and providing structured, creative and exclusive solutions.

Also according to the source, Hopi Hari is just waiting for the formal approval of the creditors’ meeting to be held next Wednesday (3) to implement the agreement.