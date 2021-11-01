Hora do Faro wins Eliana Program and wins the best ibope of the year · TV News

In the war for the vice-leadership, Hora do Faro won the Eliana Program on Sunday (31) and won its best ibope this year: 8.7 points. With Tati Quebra Barraco’s interview, eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Rodrigo Faro’s program was leveraged in Greater São Paulo and defeated SBT’s rival, which recorded an average of 8.2 in direct confrontation.

Record’s Sunday was on air from 15:14 to 18:07. According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Eliana Michaelichen’s attraction registered an average of 8.5, from 15:11 to 19:13, and was tuned by 14.6% (share) of televisions connected to the band.

Shown before the Eliana program, Domingo Legal had the participation of Leandro Hassum in Passa ou Ressa and set a record for the year, with 7.7 points.

On Globo, the fifth edition of the Zig Zag Arena recorded 8.9 points and obtained only 16.6% share, from 2:38 pm to 3:48 pm. This was the worst report of the game show presented by Fernanda Gentil.

See below the audiences on Sunday, October 31, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5 Holy Mass 4.6 São Paulo antenna 5.7 Small Business, Big Business 7.3 Rural Globe 10.0 Auto sport 8.5 Spectacular sport 8.4 Maximum Temperature: Deadly Machines 10.0 Zig Zag Arena 8.9 Brasileirão 2021: Grêmio x Palmeiras 16.8 Sunday with Huck 14.9 Fantastic 18.3 Sunday Major: A Day to Live 11.3 Cinemaço: Line of Action 7.5 Owl: School of Spy 4.6 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.4 Religious 1.0 Track Record Kids 3.8 Major Cinema: Jumanji 6.0 Faro time 8.7 Sing with Me Teen 2 9.1 Spectacular Sunday 9.5 The Farm 13 7.6 World Record Awards 7.3 Camera Record 5.2 Chicago PD 2.8 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.8 on the road 3.6 SBT Sports 2.8 Always well 2.0 Impressive News 4.0 Nice Sunday 7.7 eliana 8.5 wheel to wheel 8.3 Tele Seine 6,7 Silvio Santos Program 7.4 Criminal investigation 3.0 Free Cinema: Sisters 2.0 Serious crimes 1.5 Lassie 1.7 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.6 First Impact 1.5

Source: Broadcasters