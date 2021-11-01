Hora do Faro wins Eliana Program and wins the best ibope of the year · TV News

In the war for the vice-leadership, Hora do Faro won the Eliana Program on Sunday (31) and won its best ibope this year: 8.7 points. With Tati Quebra Barraco’s interview, eliminated from the week of A Fazenda 2021, Rodrigo Faro’s program was leveraged in Greater São Paulo and defeated SBT’s rival, which recorded an average of 8.2 in direct confrontation.

Record’s Sunday was on air from 15:14 to 18:07. According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Eliana Michaelichen’s attraction registered an average of 8.5, from 15:11 to 19:13, and was tuned by 14.6% (share) of televisions connected to the band.

Shown before the Eliana program, Domingo Legal had the participation of Leandro Hassum in Passa ou Ressa and set a record for the year, with 7.7 points.

On Globo, the fifth edition of the Zig Zag Arena recorded 8.9 points and obtained only 16.6% share, from 2:38 pm to 3:48 pm. This was the worst report of the game show presented by Fernanda Gentil.

See below the audiences on Sunday, October 31, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5
Holy Mass4.6
São Paulo antenna5.7
Small Business, Big Business7.3
Rural Globe10.0
Auto sport8.5
Spectacular sport8.4
Maximum Temperature: Deadly Machines10.0
Zig Zag Arena8.9
Brasileirão 2021: Grêmio x Palmeiras16.8
Sunday with Huck14.9
Fantastic18.3
Sunday Major: A Day to Live11.3
Cinemaço: Line of Action7.5
Owl: School of Spy4.6
Hour 14,5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.4
Religious1.0
Track Record Kids3.8
Major Cinema: Jumanji6.0
Faro time8.7
Sing with Me Teen 29.1
Spectacular Sunday9.5
The Farm 137.6
World Record Awards7.3
Camera Record5.2
Chicago PD2.8
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 6.8
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.8
on the road3.6
SBT Sports2.8
Always well2.0
Impressive News4.0
Nice Sunday7.7
eliana8.5
wheel to wheel8.3
Tele Seine6,7
Silvio Santos Program7.4
Criminal investigation3.0
Free Cinema: Sisters2.0
Serious crimes1.5
Lassie1.7
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.6
First Impact1.5

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP