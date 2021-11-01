Horoscope of the day – 10/31/2021: forecast for this Sunday, today

See today’s horoscope predictions for your sign this Sunday, October 31, 2021. Check out the most amazing astrological predictions of the week, health, work, love, money, guardian angel and guess of the day. See the configuration of space, moon and planets for this day.
Aries
Traveling and outdoor activities will greatly help you balance your stress. You will live very exciting experiences with new people today. Great love in sight, you won’t escape it.
Date of sign: 21/03 to 20/04
Guardian Angel: Minguel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 10-87-11-77-46-49-63
Bull
Home affairs or couples vary your plans for today. Leave nothing to improvise and control your money and energy expenses much more. Surprise call that will change your plans.
Date of sign: 21/04 to 20/05
Guardian Angel: salathiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 19-94-17-26-71-98-92
Twins
Social gatherings and friends will bring you excellent experiences and the possibility of finding new motivations for your life and inner world. Passion is at hand and will make you happy.
Date of sign: 05/21 to 06/20
Guardian Angel: Cassiel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 31-51-1-33-68-97-40
Cancer
Activities and entertainment in the company of your loved ones will be so rewarding that you overcome all kinds of tension. Trips with great benefits in material and relationships.
Date of sign: 21/06 to 22/07
Guardian Angel: Israel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 56-58-35-54-44-25-12
Lion
The couple will be very receptive, but a little quarrelsome. If you want to have a smooth party, let your ideas and desires be addressed for another time, give in a little and you’ll earn more.
Date of sign: 7/23 to 8/22
Guardian Angel: jeliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 65-18-27-14-83-47-13
Virgin
Don’t get too caught up in your problems, as others have their own. Pay more attention to travel, as today you will have many oversights and forgetfulness, control the excesses in everything.
Date of sign: 23/08 to 22/09
Guardian Angel: metatron
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 21-89-34-91-8-67-57
Lb
If you devote your time to walks and entertainment, you will gain health and tranquility for yourself. You will magnetize easily, but it will create some jealousy. Happy travels and a meeting of love.
Date of sign: 09/23 to 10/22
Guardian Angel: Gabriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 3-6-96-7-4-78-15
Scorpion
Household obligations will dominate most of your activities today. Don’t worry so much that where you don’t go, circumstances will come, calm down. Good surprise socially.
Date of sign: 10/23 to 11/21
Guardian Angel: phanuel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 48-37-29-69-80-70-85
Sagittarius
The nervous tension accumulated in the week will be felt today. Make sure others don’t pay for it. In love, you will live very emotional moments. Tonight will be very long in love.
Date of sign: 11/22 to 12/21
Guardian Angel: Rafael
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 84-30-28-88-99-45-22
Capricorn
Your emotional ties can be tarnished today if you act too rigorously. Forget about your responsibilities and live the passions of today more intensely, you have them all.
Date of sign: 12/22 to 01/20
Guardian Angel: theliel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 73-55-60-36-32-43-41
Aquarium
It will be very easy for you to lose a good friendship today, but at the same time you will gain the trust of many people. Turn around for meals and drinks. Be careful, jealous close to your adventures.
Date of sign: 01/21 to 02/19
Guardian Angel: Uriel
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 16-50-82-86-61-5-72
Fishes
It will be in you the resolution of your emotional desires. If you change your plans, the result might be better. Leave reason aside and apply it to all your heart, today you can gain everything.
Date of sign: 02/20 to 03/20
Guardian Angel: abadon
Hunch of the Day / Lucky Numbers: 39-53-76-59-79-95-64