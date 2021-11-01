How did each mask of the greatest horror movie villains come about?

Where do all these iconic movie killer masks come from?

Halloween (or Halloween) is the ideal celebration for horror movie lovers. Even though the date is not officially recognized in Brazil, it’s the perfect excuse to attend costume parties, dressed up as your favorite horror characters.

Generally, the most striking are precisely the killers like Michael Myers or Jason Vorhees, who commit all sorts of atrocity on the big screen wearing some highly recognizable costume or mask.

Want to know where the big killer masks in cinema came from? Check out more about the origin of costumes below!

Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th)

the maniac of Friday 13 it is merciless, gigantic, and practically immortal. Throughout the franchise, he’s been marked by murdering hormone-ridden youngsters in the most inventive ways possible, wearing a hockey goalie mask.

This fundamental piece of clothing from the serial killer only emerged from Friday the 13th: Part III (1982), as in the previous film he wore a bag over his head. Even so, the mask became synonymous with Jason Voorhees, who uses it to hide his deformed face.

The change was foreseen in the script, which asked for an accessory change, but the production had no idea what to put in place. Luckily, Martin Jay Sadoff, the film’s 3D effects supervisor, was a huge hockey fan, and he had a goalie mask with him. As a major improvisation, a scene was placed in the film in which Jason exchanges his cloth bag for the mask, and thus one of horror’s most memorable villains is born.

Michael Myers (Halloween)

halloween (1978), classic of John Carpenter, is largely responsible for popularizing the slashers in the United States, and its excellent villain plays an important role in that success. In the script and in the film’s credits, Michael Myers it’s just called The Shape (or The Shape, in free translation), and the idea is that the maniac was someone cold and expressionless.

In a nice low-budget solution, the film’s production went to a costume shop and bought a rubber mask from Captain Kirk, the character in William Shatner in the classic series of Star Trek. To get to that ghostly aspect, it was necessary to remove the sideburns, paint the mask white, and open the eye holes wider.

Like Jason, the justification for Myers using it in the film is far from far-fetched. There is a relationship between the maniac and masks, something much explored in the remake of Rob Zombie, but in the original, Michael Myers simply steals equipment from a store, and ends up taking the iconic mask with him.

Leatherface (The Sierra Massacre Electric)

halloween and Friday 13 has iconic masks, but both were just found by maniacs by chance. In The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the thing is different: Bubba Sawyer, popularly known as leatherface, has this nickname for wearing a mask made from human skin.

The inspiration for this came from the director’s past. Tobe Hooper. Not that he’d murdered and dressed in anyone’s skin, of course, but the filmmaker was friends with an unidentified doctor who swore he’d already stolen human skin from a morgue to make a mask for Halloween. Hooper just put together this personal anecdote with the slight inspiration in the serial killer Ed Gein to raise the family of cannibals that torment young people in the interior of the United States. As a final touch to evil, the youngest – and most aggressive – son also wears the skin of his victims.

Ghostface (Panic)

Do you know how big movie killers usually just find their iconic masks lying around inside the movies? In an accidental (and wonderful) exercise in metalanguage, the production of Panic ended up doing the same in real life. Instead of making the look of the maniac – or maniacs – ghostface, the director’s team Wes Craven simply bought a ready-made costume.

The mask was created in 1991 by a girl called Brigitte Sleiertin, employee of a decorations and festive items company called Fun World. Before going to the big screen, the costume kit was called “Ghost with Peanut Eyes”, alluding to the shape of the eyes of the mask. The kit was part of a larger line of masks called Fantastic Faces.

The film only hit theaters in 1996, and there is no explanation for the origin of fantasy within the franchise, as well as being an item that can be found in stores in that universe. The Ghostface mask has become a true Halloween phenomenon, especially as it is quite simple to produce and sell at affordable prices all over the world. Her scary design is so striking that it even sparked fights when the TV series of Panic decided to switch to a modernized version, only to resume the classic in season three.

Fun World, in turn, is still active and sells the most detailed and faithful versions of the Ghostface costumes – this time, with the name that was enshrined on the big screen.

Pig (Saw)

when you think of Deadly Games, one thinks of Billy, the puppet used by the maniacal Jigsaw to present the rules of lethal traps. However, Jigsaw is nothing more than a man embittered with life. To kidnap his victims and put them in the games, he has the help of assistants, who wear a specific costume: black and red robe, with a pig mask.

In Deadly Games 5 (2008), the choice is revealed to be symbolic for Jigsaw, as he wears a pig mask to stalk and attack his first victim, during a Chinese New Year festival celebrating the coming of the Year of the Pig. Behind the camera, the creators James Wan and Leigh Whannel they wanted the killer to wear a striking mask, and the figure of a rotting pig served as a metaphor for the worldview of Jigsaw, who believed in the decay and rottenness of humanity.

In reality, the result did not please any of the creators, even though they decorated the rubber mask with hair and pus dripping from their eyes. To the misfortune of the pair, the Pork has become one of the trademarks of Deadly Games, to the point that he was even chosen as the franchise representative in a crossover with the game Dead By Daylight, where is a playable assassin.

