How much does it pay to invest in fixed income with Selic at 7.75% per year? – Prism

The Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate of the economy, the Selic, to 7.75% per year last Wednesday (27). As a result, the profitability of fixed income investments became more attractive.

A survey by investment searcher Yubb shows, however, that even with the interest rate at the highest level since 2017, high inflation makes the real income (investment income after discounting inflation) to be negative for almost all investments .

The comparison measured the performance of investments such as new savings and old savings, Selic Treasury, CDBs of large and medium-sized banks, LCI (Real Estate Credit Bill), LCA (Agribusiness Credit Bill), LC (Exchange Bill) and incentivized debentures . Of these, only the investment in incentive debentures (read more about this role below.) manages to overcome inflation and have a real gain.

The survey also considers the net income from investments, which is the income after taxes.

For this survey, a period of one year was considered, with an income tax rate of 20% and projection of inflation measured by the IPCA of 8.96% per year, according to the Focus report of Monday (25).

Check application performance

What are incentivized debentures?

Debentures are debt securities issued by companies that offer credit rights to investors. They work as a loan made so that companies can carry out their plans. Incentivized debentures are tax-exempt papers, that is, the investor does not need to pay income tax on profitability. They have this incentive as they seek to finance infrastructure projects.

