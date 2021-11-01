How to reset iPhone and iPad

Although this is an unusual situation, it can happen that a system crash, potentially caused by an application, causes a general crash of your iPhone or iPad. Take it easy at this time — it’s no use touching the locked screen or the physical buttons, you need to force restart your device.
How to reset the iPhone
Since the iPhone X generation, Apple smartphone models no longer have a Home button. Therefore, understand below how to force a system reset of your iPhone regardless of the generation you have.
iPhone Models with Home Button
Simultaneously press the Home button and the button on the right side of your iPhone — the same one you use to turn the device on and off — until the screen goes off and the Apple logo appears.
iPhone models without the Home button
Quickly press the volume up button only once, then do the same with the volume down button. After that, press and hold the button on the right side of your iPhone — the same one you use to turn the device on and off — until the screen turns off and the Apple logo appears.
How to reset the iPad
Like the iPhone, Apple’s tablet also has more recently released models that no longer have a Home button. So find out below how to force your iPad’s system restart regardless of which generation you have.
iPad Models with Home Button
Simultaneously press the Home button and the top button on your iPad — the same one you use to turn the device on and off — until the screen goes off and the Apple logo appears.
iPad models without the Home button
Quickly press the volume up button only once, then do the same with the volume down button. After that, press and hold the top button on your iPad — the same one you use to turn the device on and off — until the screen turns off and the Apple logo appears.
