Hulk complains about Daronco’s refereeing after Galo’s loss to Flamengo: ‘Today he was ridiculous’

Atletico-MG’s 1-0 defeat by Flamengo, a goal by Michael, on Saturday night, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, at Maracanã, was not well received by the Minas Gerais team, which complained a lot about Anderson Daronco’s performance. In the view of striker Hulk, the referee was “ridiculous” in the Rio duel, which harmed the alvinegro performance.

The forward alvinegro did not want to justify the defeat to Rubro-Negro, but questioned the way the game was to be conducted, when, in Hulk’s perception, the referee failed at various times, citing that it was convenient with the wax made by goalkeeper Diego Alves who , it took time to put the ball back in play.

– Since I arrived here, for me, I’ve always looked at Daronco as the best referee shot. But what he did today was ridiculous. A lot of lack of respect. I’m not justifying our defeat. We could have drawn, turned or conceded more goals. But I told Daronco that what Diego Alves did was ridiculous. Lack of respect. You’re kidding – said Hulk, in an interview with Premiere channel.

In addition to the “wax” of Diego Alves, Hulk questioned the game’s extra time in the second half, when there were eight minutes signaled, but Daronco ended the game before the deadline.

– You have to respect who’s on the field, who paid to watch. In Brazilian football, there is no respect. I asked Daronco if he wanted to stop the game to answer it, because the player could have been seriously injured, but if he said ten minutes, he had to give ten, if he said five, it’s five. Regardless of which team is winning, but he has no respect. It seems that nobody respects in Brazilian football – completed Hulk.