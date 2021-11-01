‘Humble those who have depression’ · TV News

Valentina Francavilla revolted after being exposed by Gui Araujo in A Fazenda 13. The former MTV made fun of the Italian for the amount of medicine she takes in front of all the pedestrians during the game of discord on Sunday (31). “It humiliates those who are depressed,” she snapped.

The confusion started when Guilherme insinuated that Marina Ferrari was dumb by giving her a “wall” sign in the dynamics. “That humiliates Marina further, congratulations. You’re awesome!”, joked Valentina. “Be quiet there, they’ll call you in the closet in a little while,” he countered, referring to the calls she receives from the production to take her medication.

“What? You’re using my problem against me?” Mouse’s ex-stage assistant stood up. “No, it’s just that then you’re good, you’re good,” he joked. “Thank you! Brazil, this is for you to see the level of this boy. It was all I needed”, revolted Valentina.

The other pedestrians tried to calm the Italian down. “Calm down? Did you see what he said about my medicine? Scrotum! Go to the whore that fucked you,” she cursed. “Give it a hold that your turn will still come,” teased Anitta’s ex-boyfriend. “Oh, I’m scared to death!” she snapped.

When he finished talking about Marina, Guilherme took the hypocrisy sign and gave it to Valentina. “Poorly educated, VTzeira and only sends kisses”, he justified. “Until then I didn’t have my own opinion, now I’m Vzeira. Make up your mind, beautiful,” she interrupted, in a tone of irony.

“We have to learn to live in society. I don’t act with this polarity of each hour being very well and each hour being very bad. When I’m bad, I close myself in my corner and I just hope that people respect it”, he criticized Gui Araujo.

“A person who uses your illness, which is depression, to humiliate you, send you to the closet, doesn’t need to say anything else,” she defended herself. “You are proof of what he said, because he knows I take medicine,” he continued. “Everyone knows you take medicine,” said the former MTV.

You are short, William! I have a problem that you don’t need to expose to all of Brazil, because this program prohibits me from talking. only who has [depressão] you know how difficult it is. You don’t even know half of my life!

“So much does not know that he came to humiliate me, telling me to go to the closet. Think what you want from me. Brazil, this guy humiliates those who have depression. Everyone here is a test,” she accused. “Exactly, everybody, the whole of Brazil”, provoked the ex-MTV.

“Only you here know that I go to the closet to take medicine three times a day, because this program forbids me to talk. Are you going to talk about my depression? You are to be congratulated for judging me for this,” continued Valentina. “That doesn’t hurt me at all,” he replied.

Background

This was not the first time that Guilherme made fun of Valentina for using medication for depression. The former MTV has stated several times that it’s bizarre the amount she takes and even said it’s the only thing she does on the show.

The digital influencer’s team needed to get around the misconceptions he makes about mental health. “We will start by apologizing to Valentina, not just to her, but to everyone who needs medication. We recognize Bill’s mistake in his speech, which was unfortunate,” wrote the administrator of his social networks.

“Medication to treat depression should never be used as irony. We’ll talk to Gui about everything that happened and with that we’ll make him understand, as well as we understand, this whole issue”, promised the team, through his official Twitter account.

