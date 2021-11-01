In an interview with the Conectados de Cacau Hygino podcast, Klara Castanho unburdened herself about her saturation with only playing teenage roles after reaching adulthood and the period that she ran out of work as well.

“I didn’t buy the age I was. I was 18 looking 15. Today, I’m 21 and I still look 15. And I couldn’t settle for that. I thought: “I’ve been playing a teen character for years, I’m not happy and I can’t get out of it”, he vented.

The actress also confessed that she had hiatuses without any work, which ended up leading her to despair with her appearance. “And then there was a hiatus where I didn’t do anything. Not even teen. Because I wanted to look 18 years old. And then what I did: I lightened my hair, I became blonde with my hair in the middle of my back, I had a gel nail… I used external elements that helped to make me look like I was my age. Did not work. I deluded myself by trying to make it work. And it was very stupid. A shot in the giant foot”, he confessed.

Klara Castanho was even invited, according to her, to BBB20, but at the time she claimed that she was involved in a professional commitment.