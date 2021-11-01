‘I don’t want to make a political pamphlet’, says Wagner Moura

Wagner Moura knows what controversy is. Your Captain Birth of Elite squad, directed by José Padilha, was the target of debates, heated discussions, inflammatory articles. “That’s good. It’s democratic,” he said in an interview with state, in a hotel in São Paulo. “But at that time, no one tried to embargo the film.”

With marighella, his first feature film as a director, which finally arrives in Brazil two years and nine months after his world premiere at the Berlin Festival, was different. “Driving was very pleasurable”, he said, about the film, which has a preview as of this Monday, 1st, and official release on Thursday, 4. “The hardest part was facing the extrafield, fascism, attacks, violence, the lack of money. We never had peace. Today, they are giving low marks on the IMDb without having seen it. It doesn’t stop. It’s the federal government attacking.”

The film about Carlos Marighella, who took up arms to resist the military dictatorship, was denied several commercialization requests with Ancine. The pandemic further contributed to the delay in its launch. But the premieres in Fortaleza, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo last week left Wagner Moura tired but energized to fight for what he did. “I’m not afraid. I just think it’s sad,” he said. “For a while I was thinking, ‘Wow, I made a controversial film.’

Wagner Moura wanted to direct, but he didn’t imagine it would be something of the magnitude of Marighella, a production full of action scenes, but which opens space for moments of doubt, contestation, lightness, humanity. “I am interested in people. All the characters, all the guerrillas, are alive on the screen, they are people with conflicts,” he said. “If not, it would become a vector for a political pamphlet. And who wants to see this? I don’t.”

Anthem

The actor and director was born in 1976, in the midst of the military dictatorship and after the murder of Marighella by the repressive forces of the dictatorship, on November 4, 1969. He remembers singing the Anthem to the Flag daily at school, with the teacher calling the 1964 coup of revolution, as in a scene from the movie. “We were trained in this narrative,” he said. His military father was not very politicized. His interest in politics was gradually arriving. Today, a human rights activist, especially against slave labor, he remembers constantly witnessing situations of enslavement in Rodelas, Bahia, where he was born. “I thought that was normal,” he said. “When you grow up, you rethink things. And then you get angry. Much of the militancy comes from anger, because our country is unfair, unequal.”

It was then that Moura began to take an interest in people who resisted or rebelled. For example, Carlos Marighella, a Bahian like him and grandfather of his friend Maria Marighella. She was the one who showed him the book Marighella: The Guerrilla that Burned the World, by Mário Magalhães. At the time, he knew he wanted to see the feature and produce. He ended up driving too. “Is the film born out of my admiration for it? Of course,” said Moura. “But I’m not here to defend you. Marighella is called into question throughout the movie, all over the world, all the time.” In one of them, her partner Clara (Adriana Esteves) says that there are other forms of resistance and that she does not admit that Marighella speaks of armed struggle with moral superiority – Clara resisted in her own way. There were a lot of people who didn’t take up a weapon and even so were tortured and killed. The director highlights the role of journalism, so attacked even today, and which suffered censorship at the time. “Watch and draw your conclusions,” added Wagner Moura.

Much of the time he was in anticipation and fighting to release marighella in Brazil, Wagner Moura went abroad. In 2018, he went to the United States to film Sergio, the biography of Brazilian diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello. It ended up staying. But claiming that he now lives in Los Angeles is a step that the actor and director struggles to take. “I’m always living where I’m working,” said he, who lived with his family in Colombia during Narcos’ time. “I think it’s good to be in Los Angeles. But, inside me, my home is in Bahia.”







Scene from the movie ‘Marighella’ Photo: Ariela Bueno/Disclosure/Estadão

In terms of work, he doesn’t see much of a difference in being in Los Angeles or Salvador, especially during the pandemic. “I can meet a director in person, and that personal connection would be more interesting, but I talked to so many people by zooming and it was just as equal,” he said. What’s been interesting is the family experience of experiencing another place. “My children speak English, turn around, leave the house thicker,” said Moura, father of Bem, Salvador and José, who was married to photographer Sandra Delgado.

There were difficult times. When Councilor Marielle Franco was murdered, he wanted to be here. In the pandemic, it was also tough. Wagner Moura is used to reading all Brazilian newspapers on a daily basis. “I had moments of anguish, seeing the tragedy in Brazil. Then you see the president talking nonsense, today, relating vaccines to AIDS. He has to answer, because it is an absurd business,” he said. “I thought: what am I doing here? If I’m staying at home, I’ll stay in Bahia.” But with the borders closed, he had to stay in the United States.

When series and film production resumed, he shot a film with the Russo brothers, from The Avengers, and a series for Apple TV+ called Shining Girls, alongside Elisabeth Moss. Moura intends to one day direct himself in a film, but the project doesn’t exist yet. “I’m very excited about working as an actor.” In 2022, he plans to shoot the new feature by Kleber Mendonça Filho, in Brazil. “I think it’s a good time to come,” he said.