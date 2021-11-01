‘I fell in love’ · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will open his heart and will declare himself to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The boy’s moment of courage will take place during a bureaucratic trip to Bahia to solve Eudoro’s (José Dumont) will on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I fell in love,” the advisor will confess, taking the girl by surprise.

In scenes set to air on November 10, the boy will tell Dolores and Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) about a proposal to buy the family property. Tonico’s wife (Alexandre Nero) will be irritated to hear that she and her sister should consider the possibility.

“If you are advising the sale of the farm, it must be Tonico’s desire [Alexandre Nero]”, the youngest will allege. “I just said that you and Pilar should listen to the purchase proposal calmly,” the young man will retort.

Dolores will say that Nélio only thinks about the good of his boss. “If it’s not to please Tonico, why do you lend yourself to all this, why?” “Because I love you. I love you. I fell in love with you when Tonico lifted her veil at the altar,” he’ll admit.

“I ache to know that Tonico is sleeping with you. I ache because I can’t touch you, kiss you. I hated when he hit you! I get angry when he despises you, when he treats you badly. In the beginning, I didn’t I looked into your eyes with fear that you would perceive my love”, will deliver Lota’s son (Paula Cohen).

“Love?” the young woman will ask, her mouth open. “Love… An immense love. The only thing worth living in this doormat’s life! My God, what am I saying?”, the boy will conclude.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

