“I would like to help the club I love again”, says Messi about Barcelona – 01/11/2021

Lionel Messi revealed that returning to work at Barcelona is in his plans. In an interview with the newspaper “Sport”, the athlete from Paris Saint-Germain did not guarantee that this return will still be as a professional football player, but he said he is open to other functions.

“I always said that I would love to be able to help the club in what I can be useful and add so that the team is well. I would like to be technical secretary at some point. I don’t know if it will be at Barcelona or not. Or if it will be another way ( If I have the possibility, I would like to help the club I love to continue growing and remain one of the best in the world.

The Argentine star also stated that he did his best to continue wearing the Blaugrana shirt and that at no time Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, ​​proposed to shirt 10 a contract so that he could play for free.

“I did everything possible to stay. Never, at any time, was asked to play for free. I was asked to reduce my salary by 50% and I did it without any problem. We were willing to help the club. Nobody asked me to play for free. grace and the president’s words seem out of place.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Messi is adapting to French football and cannot repeat the same success and performances he had with the Barcelona shirt. The shirt 30 has three goals in three Champions League matches, although he hasn’t hit the net in Ligue 1.