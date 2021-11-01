Ibovespa Futuro opens higher, with a positive exterior; dollar retreats

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa Futuro opened on a high this Monday (1st), advancing 0.45%, to 105,200, following the highs of the international markets.

The dollar opened in fall of 0.10%, quoted at R$ 5.6403, while the future dollar advances 0.18% to R$ 5.6700.

In a shorter week, with a holiday this Tuesday in Brazil, which should reduce the volume traded today on the Ibovespa, investors digest, in this session, the losses of 2% for the month of October.

Thus, in this Monday’s session (1st) some correction of excess losses of the last few days may occur. In the year, the stock market has already retreated 13% this year.

In the local news, the market raised the projections for the Selic rate, which changed for this year from 8.75%, last week, to 9.25%, this week. For 2022, the projections rose from 9.50% to 10.25%.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 dropped 0.02 percentage point, to 12.29%; DI for January 2025 drops 0.01 percentage point to 12.34%; and the DI for January 2027 yielded 0.01 percentage point, to 12.34%, upon opening of business.

In addition, the week’s agenda will be intense with minutes from Copom, Fomc, employment in the US and results from Itaú and Bradesco.

positive exterior

US futures indices are trading higher in a week that should be marked by earnings releases, an important Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and the October employment report on Friday.

The Fed is generally expected to announce after its Wednesday meeting that it intends to reduce the monthly pace of bond purchases, currently at $120 billion, by fully ending the program by mid-2022.

There are also expectations about potential comments from the Fed regarding inflation, which has become an issue globally. Friday’s jobs report is expected to indicate more hires amid drops in new Covid cases.

Still on the radar is the sequence of the balance sheet harvest, which, so far, has had about half of the companies that make up the S&P release their quarterly results, with more than 80% of them surpassing the estimates of Wall Street analysts heard by Refinitiv.

