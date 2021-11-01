Ibovespa opens higher than 1% in the first session of November

SAO PAULO – After the losses in October, which totaled 6.7%, the Ibovespa opened with the first session of the month of November with high, advancing 1.14% in the opening of business, to 104,492 points, following the advance of international markets .

The dollar operates with a slight increase of 0.10%, quoted at R$ 5.651 on purchase and R$ 5.652 on sale.

In a shorter week, due to the holiday that closes the markets on Tuesday (2), the trading volume should be lower.

However, it may be a day to recompose the losses accumulated in the year, which totaled around 13% in the first ten months of this year.

New macroeconomic projections

In the morning, the Focus Bulletin brought new revisions to the Selic rate, after the latest decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which accelerated the rate of interest rate hikes.

According to the document, projections for the Selic at the end of 2021 rose from 8.75% last week to 9.25% this week. For 2022, the projections rose from 9.50% to 10.25%. For 2023, the projections rose from 7% to 7.25%, while for 2024, from 6.5% to 6.75%.

For the GDP, the projections retreated from a high of 4.97% to 4.94% this year, while for 2022 the retreat in the expansion projections were from 1.40% to 1.20%. For 2023, the expectation remained at 2%.

On the other hand, IPCA projections rose this year from 8.96% to 9.17%. It is worth remembering that a month ago the estimates were at 8.51%. For 2022, the projections indicate an advance from 4.40% to 4.55%, while the projection for 2023 remained at 3.27%.

truck drivers strike

The low participation of the truck drivers’ strike also helps in the investors’ mood, which could be an additional headache for the government. This morning, the protests were not blocking federal roads or key ports in the country, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure.

However, the police even use stun bombs during the night to disperse protesters near the Port of Santos. Access to the port, however, was not blocked, after an injunction by the Court that prohibited the blocking of access to the port.

According to a ministry bulletin released at 7 am, there were only two truck drivers’ concentration points on the Presidente Dutra highway, near the municipality of Barra Mansa (RJ), and on the BR-153, near Goiânia. Throughout the night, according to the folder’s bulletins, there were no total or partial roadblocks.

positive exterior

US futures indices are trading higher in a week that should be marked by earnings releases, an important Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, and the October employment report on Friday.

The Fed is generally expected to announce after its Wednesday meeting that it intends to reduce the monthly pace of bond purchases, currently at $120 billion, by fully ending the program by mid-2022.

There are also expectations about potential comments from the Fed regarding inflation, which has become an issue globally. Friday’s jobs report is expected to indicate more hires amid drops in new Covid cases.

Still on the radar is the sequence of the balance sheet harvest, which, so far, has had about half of the companies that make up the S&P release their quarterly results, with more than 80% of them surpassing the estimates of Wall Street analysts heard by Refinitiv.

