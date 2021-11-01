Ibovespa rises this pre-holiday morning; Refrigerators lead high By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The trade rose 1.21%, at 10:38 am on this holiday eve, with 104,748 points. Minerva (SA:), Marfrig (SA:) and JBS (SA:) lead the rallies, while Alpargatas (SA:), Banco Inter (SA:) and Locaweb (SA:) fall sharply.

See the main corporate news of the day.

BK Brazil (SA:) – BK Brasil, operator of Burger King in Brazil, announced on Sunday, 31, that it had given up taking control of DP Brasil, owner of Domino’s Pizza in the country. The deal, announced in July, would create a network with 1,200 restaurants – including the Popeye’s units, also managed by BK Brasil. . The shares soar 5.68%, at R$7.26.

CCR (SA:) – A , total traffic grew 18.5% between October 22 and 28 this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaires, there was an increase of 1.8%. In the accumulated result for the year up to October 28, the movement increased by 18.8% (consolidated) and 9.2% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira).

CCR also won the Dutra highway concession auction. The company competed with Ecorodovias (SA:) and won the dispute with a discount of 15.31% on the value of the basic tariff and a grant of R$1.8 billion. Ecorodovias made a proposal for a 10.6% discount on the basic tariff and ended its participation in the auction. With this, CCR continues to manage the highway for another 30 years and will make investments of R$ 15 billion. Shares drop 0.96% to R$11.32.

Voucher (SA:) – THE . According to the company, the objective of repurchasing a total of 270 million common shares at an average price of US$ 19.55 per share, which represents approximately US$ 5.279 billion, was achieved. The company also announced another repurchase program, of up to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, which will represent up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, to be executed over a period of up to 18 months.

Vale also informed that it expects to spend a large part of 2022 with an annual production capacity of 343 million tons of , a level that should be reached in 2021. Currently, the company operates with a production capacity of 341 million tons, very close to reach the goal for this year. Shares rise 0.78%, to R$72.17.

B3 (SA:) – B3 received a tax assessment notice from the Federal Revenue of Brazil questioning the taxation of positive exchange variations of the investment in CME Group in 2016, in the amount of R$1.17 billion. Of this amount, R$860.10 million refers to Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and R$311.92 million to Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL). Shares rise 0.50%, to R$ 11.97.

Anima (SA:) – Ânima announced this Friday, 29, the closing of the sale of the International Schools of Florianópolis and Blumenau and Colégio Tupy, in Joinville, to Bahema Educação. The operation has a fixed minimum value of R$30 million, as announced in June. Assets soar 2.73%, at R$ 6.78

Raízen (SA:) – Raízen, Shell (NYSE:) (SA:) and Volkswagen do Brasil (DE:) announced this Friday that they signed an agreement to decarbonise the automotive sector, with initiatives such as a new formula for biofuels, research and development in the Brazil, and measures to expand the use of ethanol in the world. The papers advance 0.15%, to R$ 6.79.

United (SA:) – S&P Global Ratings assigned the brAAA rating to the R$1 billion senior unsecured debenture issue by Unidas. Assets gain 1.47%, at R$ 20.02.

Vibra Energia (SA:) – Vibra approved the 4th issue of debentures, not convertible into shares, in up to two series, unsecured, to be distributed with restricted efforts, under a firm guarantee regime (up to the minimum amount) and best placement efforts, in the amount of up to R$1.8 billion, with partial distribution allowed in the minimum amount of R$1.5 billion. The procedure for collecting investment intentions from potential investors within the scope of the offer will be adopted. The debentures of the first series will have a maturity term of seven years and those of the second series will have a maturity term of ten years from the date of issue. The papers rise 2.62%, to R$ 21.53.

CVC (SA:) – CVC informed that it acquired the remaining 40.0% of the capital of Ola, a company headquartered in Argentina, thus becoming the holder of 100% of Ola. Shares advance 3.32%, at R$16.50.