Ibovespa starts rising in November after four months of decline By Reuters

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The São Paulo stock exchange opened November with a positive bias, after hitting four consecutive months of falls, although internal uncertainties should continue to add volatility to business.

At 11:10, the Ibovespa rose 1.62% to 105,181.65 points. The financial volume totaled 5.3 billion reais.

The Ibovespa fell more than 2% on Friday, hitting a new weekly loss and the fourth consecutive monthly loss, reflecting investors’ distrust, especially regarding potential measures taken by the Jair Bolsonaro government, with harmful effects on the country’s fiscal situation.

“Brazil’s economic and political environment has really soured in recent months, and the ‘valuations’ have also been shaken”, stated the strategists of BTG Pactual (SA:) Carlos Sequeira and Osni Carfi, in a report to clients with recommendations for actions for November. They drew attention to the cost of uncertainty.

“Uncertainty about the size of the additional expenses and the end result of the changes in the spending ceiling rule are still weighing on market prices,” they cited.

On the radar in the coming days is the release of the minutes of the last Copom meeting, when the Selic rate was raised to 7.75% per year, and possible the PEC vote on Precatório.

In addition to the political-economic scenario, a battery of corporate results should reverberate this week, including the numbers of Itau Unibanco (SA:) and Banco Bradesco (SA:), with relevant weight in the Ibovespa, as well as companies like GPA (SA:) , CSN (SA:) and Ultrapar (SA:).

The little adhesion to the protests called by truck drivers on Monday, with no records of blockades on federal roads and with important ports in the country operating normally, corroborated the truce in the trading session.

The external agenda also tends to occupy the attention of investors in the Brazilian market at the beginning of this month, notably the monetary policy decision of the central bank of the United States, which will be announced on Wednesday and may bring more details on the reduction of stimuli.

On Tuesday, the São Paulo stock exchange will be closed due to a public holiday in Brazil.

Highlights

Inter Unit Bank (SA:) advanced 10.3%, after falling 11.56% last week, against the backdrop of details of Nubank’s IPO in the United States, in an operation in which the rival seeks market value of more of 50 billion dollars.

Itau Unibanco PN (SA:) and Bradesco PN (SA:) rose 3.1% and 3.2%, respectively, following the recovery of the stock exchange as a whole, with the respective balances scheduled for November 3rd and 4th.

Petrobras PN (SA:) advanced 1.7%, amid rising prices abroad and low adherence to protests by truck drivers, while fuel prices in the country remain on the government’s agenda.

Azul PN (SA:) appreciated 9.5% in a recovery session for shares of companies linked to the travel sector, with CVC (SA:) up 7.4% and GOL (SA:) PN showing an increase of 7.5%.

Marfrig ON (SA:) lost 2.9%, with some shares of protein companies correcting after strong appreciation in the last trading session. JBS ON (SA:) provided 2.3%. Minerva A ON (SA:), which releases its balance sheet on the 4th, rose 1.6%.

Vale ON (SA:) lost 0.15% in the wake of the fall in futures in China, but the highlights in the mining and steel sector were Gerdau PN (SA:) and Usiminas PNA (SA:), which fell 1, 75% and 1.3%, respectively.

(Alberto Alerigi Jr. Edition)