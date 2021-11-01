Ibra is asked if his team at PSG was better than Neymar, Messi and Mbappé, he doesn’t stay on the fence and still provokes

Today at Milan, Ibrahimovic recalled his PSG and French Championship times in an interview with the channel Telefoot

In a controversial interview with the French channel Telefoot, the attacker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, today in Milan, he remembered his successful times in PSG and in the French Championship and, in his style, he said that the team of his time was better than the current one, even with today’s squad including star players Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé in the attacking command.

The Swede defended Paris between 2012 and 2016, noting 156 goals in 180 matches. There were four French titles, two in the French Cup and three in the French League Cup, as well as three French Super Cups.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

PSG returns to the field for the French Championship on Saturday (6), at 5 pm (GMT), against Bordeaux, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+

“If today’s team was better than my time? Never. We were a team. Today’s team is not a team“, shot.

The striker, now 40, also said PSG “would never become what it has become” if he had not accepted the invitation to join the team.

“When PSG was bought (by the owners of Qatar), I was one of the first to be signed. And I’m very proud of that. Without Ibrahimovic, PSG would never have become what it has become today“, assured.

“Some people think I went to Paris because of the money, the city, the nightlife… No. When I came, everything changed“he added.

play 1:31 Ex-lateral is the guest of this week’s Review

In Ibra’s view, by the way, Messi may have a similar role in Paris’ “new era”.

“Leaving Barcelona and moving to PSG is a good challenge for Messi. He will try something new after a long period in Spain, and he is now in a very ambitious team that wants to move up and win everything,” he said. .

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

In his own style, the Swede still provoked journalist Julien Maynard, who conducted the interview, saying that there is no subject in France after the ace left PSG.

“So, do you guys miss me in France or not?” asked Ibrahimovic.

“Since I left (from Call 1), what do you talk about? You’re welcome?” he teased.

“It must be tedious working in France now…“, shot.