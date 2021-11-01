Ibrahimovic says Mbappé is comfortable: ‘You have to taste blood’ | International

Instagram Ibra

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an interview to Telefoot in which I talk about his aspirations and also about PSG, mainly about the star Mbappé.

The Swede assured that the French team’s ace is in his comfort zone and gave some advice so that he can be a better player in the future.

“I love Mbappé, but he’s still very comfortable, he has to taste the blood, he has to surround himself with people who tell him he’s not the best player and that he still has to do better. Today, Mbappé is among the top 10,” he says.

As for the role of PSG in the market, the attacker claimed to be part of that story. “When PSG was bought, I was one of the first to sign. And I’m proud of it. Without me, PSG would not have become what it is now. Some think I went for money or quality of life. No. I arrived and everything changed,” he says.

The player also spoke if he is thinking about retirement, given his advanced age.

“I want to show everyone that 40 (years old) is just a number and I can still do what I like. I can’t play like I did 5 or 10 years ago, but I’m smarter and more experienced,” he points out, denying that he’s surprised at his own performance: “No, I’m the best. You can’t be surprised when you know you’re the best . As for my retirement, I have nothing to prove, I don’t want to regret it when I retire. I’ll continue until someone kicks me or says they don’t count on me. Or when I’m really finished,” he concluded.