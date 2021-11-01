ICMS reduction on diesel takes effect this Monday in Minas Gerais | Minas Gerais

Starts going on this Monday (1st) the reduction of the tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on diesel in Minas Gerais. It fell from 15% to 14%, causing a drop of more than 6.5% in this tax.

The announcement was made on October 25, hours after Petrobras announced yet another readjustment of gasoline and diesel. That week, the tankers went on a standstill to reduce rates. The category celebrated the government’s measure, but still expects a drop to 12%.

The decision “will represent R$ 29.6 million/month (R$ 355.2 million/year) of resources that will remain in the economy, instead of being transformed into an increase in revenue”, said the State Secretariat of Finance (SEF). ).

The ICMS rates on fuels are:

Petrol (increased from 29% to 31% in January 2018)

Ethanol (from 14% to 16% in January 2018)

Diesel (from 15% to 14% in November 2021)

On August 27, Zema had made several posts on Twitter in which he said, for example, that “the blame for the increase in fuels is not the ICMS nor the state government” and attributed the price increase to Petrobras (see below).

2 of 2 Romeu Zema publishes tweets about fuel increases. — Photo: Reproduction Romeu Zema publishes tweets about fuel increases. — Photo: Reproduction

The Secretary of State for Finance, Gustavo Barbosa, said that Petrobras’ pricing policy should be discussed.

“We understand that a conversation with the Union and with Petrobras is necessary in order to identify all the factors that impose these price increases. In this case, specifically, Petrobras’ pricing policy that greatly influences the increase in fuels “, he said.

The increase in fuel prices directly affects people’s lives