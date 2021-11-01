In a speech to COP26, Bolsonaro says that Brazil is part of the climate solution

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is not at COP26, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. He sent a video of less than three minutes with messages for the event.

In his speech, Bolsonaro says that “Brazil is a green power” and that in the fight against climate change “we have always been part of the solution, not the problem”.

He stated that the country has credit lines for green projects in “in areas such as forest conservation and restoration, low-emission agriculture, renewable energy, sanitation, transport and information technology” – which would subsidize the new goal of reducing greenhouse gases. 50% greenhouse effect, promised by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, at COP26.

Bolsonaro did not mention deforestation or the Amazon.

Read the full speech below:

Brazil is a green power. We have the greatest biodiversity on the planet, the largest and richest forest cover and one of the largest ocean areas. In combating climate change, we have always been part of the solution, not the problem.

Last week, I laid the foundations for the National Green Growth Program, which brings environmental concerns to the center of the economic agenda. By promoting a “green economy”, the Program will guide actions to protect and conserve the environment through economic incentives, directing resources and attracting investments. With this, we will favor actions and projects for forest conservation, rational use of natural resources, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and, above all, the generation of “green jobs”.

Currently, the Federal Government has lines of credit and investments that, added together, exceed fifty billion dollars. This amount is offered for “green” projects in areas such as forest conservation and restoration, low-emission agriculture, renewable energy, sanitation, transport and information technology. These resources will boost the economy, generate employment, and contribute to consolidating Brazil as the largest “green economy” in the world.

Our initiative is in line with the global response to climate change. It promotes sustainable development with low emissions and seeks to eradicate poverty, ensuring large-scale food production, so important for global food security.

We will act responsibly, seeking real solutions for an urgent transition. We are going to offer a better quality of life to all Brazilians. In this way, we will also contribute to improving the quality of life across the planet.

I repeat my message to everyone who participates in COP-26 and to the Brazilian people: Brazil is part of the solution to overcome this global challenge. The results achieved by our country by 2020 demonstrate that we can be even more ambitious. Therefore, I authorized the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, to present new climate goals during COP-26.

(Posted by Kaluan Bernardo)