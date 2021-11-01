In addition to the field, Grêmio fans also invade the area near the exit of players; see images | Guild

Grêmio’s defeat by Palmeiras was marked by the invasion of fans to the Arena’s lawn. But another invasion was also registered shortly thereafter in the stadium parking lot, the area where the tricolor players were making their way to the exit gates.

The group of fans forced one of the Arena’s gates and entered the parking lot in order to head towards the changing room area. There were depredations and conflict with the Military Brigade, which used morale bombs to drive away the fans.

read more

+ STJD Attorney: Grêmio could lose field commands

+ Precedent reports invasion, fan fights and Rafinha’s offenses

Amidst the confusion inside the stadium, Arena advisors appeared on the lawn and ran from the corner area, which gives access to the parking lot, to the central part of the lawn to protect themselves.

The invaded parking lot is where players leave the stadium in their vehicles after games. O ge heard reports that some athletes left a few seconds before the acts of violence. Others returned to the area closest to the locker room and waited a little longer to leave.

1 of 1 Grêmio fans invade Arena parking lot — Photo: Reproduction/Emerson Garcia/RBS TV Grêmio fans invade Arena parking lot — Photo: Reproduction/Emerson Garcia/RBS TV

The confusion started a few minutes after the end of the game. Fans forced the gate that gave access to the lawn, passed the Arena employees and security guards, and ran towards the tunnel for the changing rooms. The VAR’s cabin and other transmission equipment were destroyed.

On the pitch, press professionals and stadium officials were attacked by fans involved in the invasion. The match delegate spoke with Grêmio representatives still on the lawn and then walked around the internal area of ​​the Arena.