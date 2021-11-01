In conversation with Bolsonaro, director general of WHO, he praises the progress of vaccination in Brazil

For Tedros Adhanom, the advance of immunization in the country and the maintenance of the use of masks should be enough to avoid new lockdowns

In conversation with the general director of World Health Organization (WHO), Thedros Adhanom, last weekend, the president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) criticized lockdown measures. In response, Tedros praised the progress of the vaccination in Brazil and stressed that, if the population continues to pay attention to the use of masks, a new closure should not really be necessary. Bolsonaro also questioned the WHO position on the vaccine passport and Tedros replied that, for the time being, there is no recommendation because of the low rate of vaccination in several countries. Bolsonaro stated that, in Brazil, only those who did not want to have been vaccinated and that he respects this. Tedros explained the importance of vaccination: preventing deaths. At another time, Bolsonaro also questioned about the vaccination of children, and the WHO director replied that more evidence is needed and that as soon as the organization has more scientific data, they will be informed to Brazil. Finally, Bolsonaro asked, laughing, what the origin of the new coronavirus is, and Tedros said that science is still studying the answer to the question.