In honor of Paulo Gustavo, Vai Que Cola is seen in 1.2 million homes · TV News

With a tribute to Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021) on Globo, Vai Que Cola was seen in more than 1.2 million homes in Greater São Paulo on Saturday (30), the day the comedian would turn 43 years old. Shown after Empire, the comedy scored 16.8 points, representing 1,286,493 households, according to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media.

The nine o’clock telenovela recorded 25.6 points on Saturday and obtained a 41.9% share (participation) of 61% of the total televisions turned on during its broadcast, from 9:19 pm to 10:27 pm. In addition to the 16.8 points, Vai Que Cola gained 29.9% share of 56% of the TVs tuned from 22:27 to 23:09.

In 2021, each ibope point is equivalent to 76,577 homes in the Greater São Paulo region.

See below the hearings on Saturday, October 30, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5 It’s from Home 6.3 SP1 10.2 Globe Sports 10.7 Newspaper Today 10.3 The Best of the Little School 10.3 Saturday Session: The Addams Family 10.6 cauldron 13.7 in the times of the emperor 16.9 SP2 19.8 grab hold 20.6 Child Hope Bulletin 21.6 National Newspaper 22.1 Empire 25.6 Gonna Cola 16.8 High hours 10.8 Samba Selection 5.4 Supercine: It The Thing 3.6 Owl: Entering an Even Greater Cold 2.7 Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5 Religious 0.6 Brazil truck driver 1.3 Speak Brazil Special 4.0 Love school 2.5 Religious 2.4 Special General Balance 4.3 Adventure Cinema: A Man Among Giants 3.5 City Alert 5.2 Journal of Record 6.4 Genesis 6.1 The Farm 13 7.0 World Record of Awards 7.0 Chicago PD 4.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9 Happy Saturday 3,4 Henry Danger 4,5 Raul Gil Program 4.0 Lassie 3,4 The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin 3.0 SBT Brazil 3.3 Angel’s face 4.8 Bake Off Brazil: The Cherry on the Cake 3,4 Bake Off Brazil 4.6 Impressive News 3.1 Supernatural 1.8 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.0

Source: Broadcasters