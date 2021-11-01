In honor of Paulo Gustavo, Vai Que Cola is seen in 1.2 million homes · TV News

With a tribute to Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021) on Globo, Vai Que Cola was seen in more than 1.2 million homes in Greater São Paulo on Saturday (30), the day the comedian would turn 43 years old. Shown after Empire, the comedy scored 16.8 points, representing 1,286,493 households, according to consolidated data from Kantar Ibope Media.

The nine o’clock telenovela recorded 25.6 points on Saturday and obtained a 41.9% share (participation) of 61% of the total televisions turned on during its broadcast, from 9:19 pm to 10:27 pm. In addition to the 16.8 points, Vai Que Cola gained 29.9% share of 56% of the TVs tuned from 22:27 to 23:09.

In 2021, each ibope point is equivalent to 76,577 homes in the Greater São Paulo region.

See below the hearings on Saturday, October 30, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 12.5
It’s from Home6.3
SP110.2
Globe Sports10.7
Newspaper Today10.3
The Best of the Little School10.3
Saturday Session: The Addams Family10.6
cauldron13.7
in the times of the emperor16.9
SP219.8
grab hold20.6
Child Hope Bulletin21.6
National Newspaper22.1
Empire25.6
Gonna Cola16.8
High hours10.8
Samba Selection5.4
Supercine: It The Thing3.6
Owl: Entering an Even Greater Cold2.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.5
Religious0.6
Brazil truck driver1.3
Speak Brazil Special4.0
Love school2.5
Religious2.4
Special General Balance4.3
Adventure Cinema: A Man Among Giants3.5
City Alert5.2
Journal of Record6.4
Genesis6.1
The Farm 137.0
World Record of Awards7.0
Chicago PD4.0
Speaks, I hear you1.4
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9
Happy Saturday3,4
Henry Danger4,5
Raul Gil Program4.0
Lassie3,4
The Adventures of Rin Tin Tin3.0
SBT Brazil3.3
Angel’s face4.8
Bake Off Brazil: The Cherry on the Cake3,4
Bake Off Brazil4.6
Impressive News3.1
Supernatural1.8
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.0

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP