In race, Ceará beats Fluminense at Castelão and rises in the Serie A table – Play

In race, Ceará won a great victory at Castelão for the 29th round of the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. Vozão beat Fluminense by 1-0, with de Vina, needing to hold the result after Gabriel Dias was sent off at 28 minutes of the 1st time.

With the victory, Alvinegro climbed the Serie A table, reaching 11th place with 36 points, opening 6 for the Z4 and getting two for the G-9, which could give a place in the Libertadores.

The game

Coming from a 1-1 draw with Bahia away from home, playing well, coach Tiago Nunes kept the lineup for the game against Flu.

And dominated the 1st half of the start, with high marks and a lot of tactical delivery from the players.

This initial dominance resulted in a penalty in favor after just 3 minutes, after Nino’s foul on Jael. Vina charged well and scored the first in Ceará.

The early goal gave Grandpa peace of mind, who continued with the same strategy and wouldn’t let Flu play.

Thus, the team created more chances, with Vina and Mendoza.

Flu balanced the game halfway through the 1st half, losing good chances with Samuel Xavier and Abel Hernández.

But the game changed after Gabriel Dias was sent off at 28 minutes of the 1st half, after a hard foul.

Referee Rafael Klaus had not marked the infraction, but called by the VAR, he expelled the player from Ceará.

From then on, what we saw was Fluminense trying to put pressure and Grandpa defending himself with great race, with Igor on the right-back in place of Jael.

Ceará was pressured until the end of the 1st time, but defended very well, still losing a good chance with Erick, knocking out.

Ceará beat Fluminense this Sunday (31) at Arena Castelão, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship

Kid Junior / SVM

2nd half

In the final stage of the game, the match won in emotion due to the dedication of the Ceará players in defending the result.

With 15 minutes, Tiago Nunes put Gabriel Lacerda in place of Erick to gain strength in the area ball and hold the Flu’s attack.

And the team managed to defend itself very well throughout the final stage, with great performance from goalkeeper João Ricardo and defenders, mainly Messias and Luiz Otávio.

In the final stretch of the game, Grandpa still created a great chance to expand with Rick, but he had to defend himself until the 54th minute to come out with a great victory, much celebrated by the players and fans.