In the mobilization stage, Rio has flooding points, falls of trees and water pockets; see how the weather will be in the coming days

November started with rain and thermometers hitting 21 degrees in Rio, according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet). The city has been in mobilization stage since Sunday, at 6:25 pm, according to the Rio Operations Center. Flooding points, water pockets and tree falls were recorded in the West Zone and in Nova Friburgo, in the Serra do Rio region , according to Civil Defense.

Following The Operations Center, Jardim Botânico and Copacabana, in the South Zone, and Itanhangá, in the West Zone, had the highest rainfall rates in the city, at around 7:30 am.

The Jardim Marvilha neighborhood, in Guaratiba, in the West Zone, registered a flooding point on Sunday night, as shown by Bom Dia Rio. A resident recorded a video of Rua Letícia flooded. The region suffers from constant problems with flooding when there is rain.

“With the drizzle, can you see?! (showing the flooded street). This is rainwater mixed with sewage”, says the resident in the video.

In the photo, Rua Letícia flooded, in Guaratiba Photo: Reproduction

The COR stated that a team from the Secretariat for Conservation (Seconserva) is on site, and there is no congestion or retention in the region.

According to the state’s Civil Defense, there were two tree falls because of the rain: one on Rua dos Poemas 35, in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone; and another at Praça Getúlio, in Friburgo. The Operations Center also registered a fall from a tree on Avenida Abelardo Bueno, in the direction of Av. Salvador Allende, almost at the height of the BRT Olympic Center terminal, in Barra da Tijuca. According to information from COR, there is no retention or congestion, and a Comlurb team was called.

The Operations Center also registered six water pockets in the West Zone. They are: one, on Estrada da Barra da Tijuca; two, on Estrada da Pedra, in Santa Cruz; one on Avenida Cesario de Melo, and two on Estrada do Mendanha, both in Campo Grande.

The forecast, according to Alerta Rio, is unstable weather until Tuesday. Starting on Wednesday, the forecast is for a gradual reduction in cloud cover.

Recommendations for the Mobilization stage:

follow your routine

Follow the Alerta Rio weather forecast and its updates.

All citizens must register for the Civil Defense alert service via SMS. Just send your home zip code to 40199 via text message. It is free.

If necessary, use emergency telephones 193 (Fire Department) and 199 (Civil Defense).

See how the weather forecast for the city until Friday will be, according to Inmet:

Monday: minimum temperature of 19ºC and maximum of 24ºC. Overcast weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms;

Tuesday: minimum temperature of 20ºC and maximum of 27ºC. Overcast weather with drizzle;

Wednesday: minimum temperature of 20ºC and maximum of 28ºC. Weather with many clouds with isolated rain showers;

Thursday: minimum temperature of 19ºC and maximum of 27ºC. Weather with many clouds with rain isolated;

Friday: minimum temperature of 17ºC and maximum of 28ºC. Cloudy weather.