‘In the times of the Emperor’: Nelio declares himself to Dolores

In the next chapters of novel “In the times of the Emperor”, Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will finally take courage and declare himself to Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). It will all start when, after the death of Colonel Eudoro (José Dumont), the two go with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) to Bahia, to see how the family farm is doing.

There, there will be a conversation about a proposal to buy the property, and Dolores will get annoyed after Nelio says they should look into the possibility. She will lock herself in her room and he will follow her, asking her to open it. The girl will eventually give in, but will treat you aggressively:

– If you are advising the sale of the farm, it must be what Tonico (Alexandre Nero) wants.

– I just said that you and Pilar should listen to the purchase proposal calmly… – he will argue.

Dolores will respond that everything he does is to please Tonico, including paying attention to her. Nelio will deny it, and she will then question him:

– If it’s not to please Tonico, why do you lend yourself to all this, why?

-Because I love you. I you love, Dolores. I fell in love with you when Tonico lifted her veil at the altar.

She will be embarrassed and he will continue:

– I suffer to know that Tonico is sleeping with you. I suffer for not being able to touch her, kiss her. I hated when he hit you! I get angry when he despises you, when he treats you badly. At first, I didn’t look into your eyes for fear that you would see my love.

– Love…? – she will question.

– Love… An immense love. The only thing worth living in this doormat! My God, what am I saying? – she will speak before running away.

