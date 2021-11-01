In top, Fabiula Nascimento shows flexibility when she appears showing her big belly waiting for twins

Actress Fabiula Nascimento shares a photo in which she appears in her living room showing her children’s pregnant belly with Emílio Dantas

Fabula birth (43) is enjoying every moment of the new phase of his life!

Pregnant with the first children of her marriage to the actor Emilio Dantas (38), the twins raul and castling, the actress appeared showing the belly of a pregnant woman on social networks.

On Saturday, 30th, the artist shared a record in which she appears in the living room of her house, sitting on the floor, showing her flexibility when posing with a split.

“Make room, cozy, celebrate!”, wrote the first-time mother in the caption of the publication.

“Woooooooooooooooooooooooooo“, he said Nathalia Dill (35) in the post comments. “Breathe, breathe and thank you. Beautiful and dear friend”, praised Fafa de Belem (65). “Uaaaaaaaau”, highlighted Carolina Dietmann (43).

Fabiula Nascimento shows a moment of affection with Emílio Dantas

Fabiula Nascimento filled her love feed by recording the love scene between Emilio Dantas and his children and melted the hearts of his followers. The owl daddy appeared caressing the belly of the beloved. “How beautiful”, declared Ingrid Guimarães in the comments.

