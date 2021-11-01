influencer Catherine Bascoy announces breakup

Influencer Catherine Bascoy announced the end of her relationship with ex-BBB and No Limite Guilherme Napolitano.

Through a large text posted on her Instagram, Catherine says that the mistake that led to the end of the relationship was not hers.

“My goal is to always be happy and at peace with myself. I didn’t start relating to “take” my relationship alone, to be a puppet, to be betrayed, to be humiliated, to be less than I am, than I deserve to be and mainly to not smile and not be able to overflow love with those who are beside me”, wrote the influencer.

She continues: “When I’m with someone, I want to add, I want to be more, I want to be beyond. I was a girlfriend, friend, partner, everything I would like a boyfriend to be for me, but not everything is the way we expected, so I chose to stay alone and at peace with myself”.

Catherine completed:

My relationship came to an end, not because of my mistake or lack of trying on my part, I won’t say it was bad because, actually it was a learning experience, now I’ve learned that I’m much stronger than I thought I was… I am grateful, for that and for all the beautiful times we had together. I held up as far as I could, now I’m free to fly. Page turned, and with a whole book to write beautiful stories for my life.”

In the post’s comments, the former participant of “On Vacation with Ex-Celebs” received messages of support from followers.

Catherine and Gui had been together since the beginning of the year and were constantly seen together on social media.