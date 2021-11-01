Inter Milan ‘wakes up’ in the second half and beats Udinese with a doublet by Joaquín Correa

Playing inside Giuseppe Meazza, Inter Milan beat Udinese by 2-0 with goals from Joaquín Correa, for the 11th round of the Italian Championship

THE Inter Milan recovered from the stumbles in the last rounds and returned to savor the taste of victory in the Italian Championship. Playing at home this Sunday (31), Simone Inzaghi’s team beat the Udinese 2-0 for the 11th round of Serie A, in a match that was broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Nerazzurri’s goals were scored by Argentine Joaquín Correa, who scored twice in the second half of the confrontation at Giuseppe Meazza.

Even contrary to what the score suggests, the Milan team struggled to get the victory. And that was mainly due to the fight for spaces on the field.

Playing at home, Internazionale took offensive actions and sought the goal in the first few minutes, but ran into a well-armed defense by Udinese, who gave little space to the Milan team.

Well posted on the defensive lines, Luca Gotti’s team managed to hold the rival momentum and was still betting on a flaw to try to score on the counterattack.

In the few chances that appeared, there was a lack of aim to open the scoreboard in the initial stage.

After falling into the trap of Udinese in the first half, Inter came back from the locker room better in the match, and started to trigger more points in the field to open up the visitors’ defense. The person who thanked him was the Dutchman Dumfries, who became more active on the right.

But it was precisely on the left side of the attack that the home team’s goal was born. With a clever move in the light, Perisic left Joaquín Correa free to advance against the defense, open space and hit hard, with no chance of defense for Silvestri.

If spaces were lacking in the first 45 minutes, they started to appear in abundance during the second half. And it was again in a move created by Dumfries that Joaquín Correa appeared in the area to fill his foot and score again, giving Inter tranquility in the game.

With the advantage conquered at the feet of the Argentine striker, Internazionale managed the scoreboard to end the fast of victories in the Italian.

Championship situation

With the victory at home, Inter Milan remains in the fight for the first positions in the G4 of the Italian and ends the match with 24 points, guaranteeing the 3rd place.

Already Udinese, which extends the fast of victories in the Italian, remains stationed on 11 points in 11 games, in 14th position in the table.

The guy: Joaquin Correa

Criticized in the last matches and erased in the first half, Joaquín Correa was the highlight of Internazionale in the second half and scored the winning goals against Udinese.

It was bad: Isaac Success

Chosen by coach Luca Gotti to try to hold the ball in attack, Isaac Success did not have the expected success and was substituted at the start of the second half.

upcoming games

After this Sunday’s match, Inter Milan turns their attention to the Champions League. On Wednesday (03), the team will face the sheriff, by the group stage. The next appointment for the Italian is scheduled for Sunday (07), against the Milan, at Derby della Madonnina.

Udinese, on the other hand, faces the Sassuolo, inside the Friuli Stadium.

Datasheet

INTER DE MILANO 2 X 0 UDINESE

GOALS: Joaquín Correa (60′ and 68′) for Inter Milan

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia and Bastoni; Brozovic, Dumfries, Perisic (Dimarco), Calhanoglu (Vidal) and Barella (Sensi); Correa (Sánchez) and Dzeko (Lautaro Martinez). TECHNICIAN: Simone Inzaghi

Udinese: Silvestri; Rodrigo Becão, Nuytinck and Samir; Jajalo (Walace), Makengo (Arslan), Molina (Soppy), Larsen (Udogie), Pereyra and Beto; Success (Deulopheus). TECHNICIAN: Luca Gotti