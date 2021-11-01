International market signals high day of Fed meeting week

This Monday (1st), global stock markets signal the beginning of November on the rise. Balance sheets supported by corporate earnings are putting problems in the supply chain and the energy crisis, which continue to put pressure on inflation, in the background.

European stocks and American futures are in the positive field. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country’s economic recovery will be continuous, as well as declaring that President Joe Biden is still negotiating for the approval of infrastructure economic packages, which could help the economy recover.

In Asia, markets closed mixed with the announcement of the activity indicator pointing to another month in retreat.

China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell for the second month in a row in October to 49.2, raising concerns about the Chinese economy’s growth momentum.

In Japan, stocks rose sharply after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party secured its absolute majority and reinforced expectations for fiscal stimulus.

Investors are still awaiting the economic agenda, which is still loaded with central bank meetings in the US and UK this week. There will also be the release this Monday, at 11 am, of the ISM manufacturing index for October in the United States.

On Wednesday, 3rd, the highlight was the decision of the Fomc, the Federal Reserve Committee, for the interest rate, at 3 pm. The US will also release important data, with data from the labor market and activity indicators, the industrial and services PMI. On Friday, German industrial production and eurozone retail sales data (both for September) will be released first thing in the morning.

As for commodities, oil fluctuates a lot, but remains on the rise, while iron ore falls sharply on the Dallian Stock Exchange.

In Brazil, on the eve of the holiday, concern is renewed with the possibility of a new strike by truck drivers, in addition to the attention to the discussions around the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatories and the formalization of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that will replace Bolsa Família.

On the domestic agenda, today we will have the release of the Focus Bulletin, at 8:25 am, after the last decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to raise the Selic by 1.5 percentage points. The October industry PMI index will also be announced today at 10:00 am by Markit.

Also on Wednesday, we will have the minutes of the last Copom meeting. On Thursday, 4, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) releases industrial production data for September. On the corporate agenda, after the holiday, there is the release of the results of Cielo, Itaú, CSN Mineração, Pão de Açúcar, Magazine Luiza, Ultrapar and PetroRio.