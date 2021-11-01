‘It usually went 200 km/h; with age, weaker kick’

After Milan’s victory with his protagonism, Ibrahimovic mocked the boos and even joked with his advanced age

O Milan won the Pomegranate 2-1 at the Olympic stadium and continues to ‘hunt’ the dot-to-dot leadership with the napoli, with the right to a ‘personal show’ by Ibrahimovic, author of the goal that opened the scoring.

Booed by Roma fans, the center forward joked, ‘celebrating’ the opposing provocations. “There are 50,000 people and I feel alive, I hope they go away because I feel more alive that way,” said the Swede.

Zlatan even made history by scoring his 400th goal in national leagues, the 150th in Italian. He also joked about the fact that the kick was at a speed of 101km/h, stating that he doesn’t do it faster due to his advanced age, in addition to going back to the booing.

“It’s not much, I would normally kick at 200km/h. I think with age I kick more slowly. In punishment I don’t score many, but I like to surprise. You always have to try, failure is part of success and so you keep trying. The boos? I need them, I feel alive. The more they boo, the more alive I get”

The center forward also commented on the dispute for the title of Italian Championship, saying he is looking for conquest, but the tournament is still over.

“After so many years I still get excited, adrenaline is part of everything. We showed that we also know how to suffer and whoever remained on the field had a great game. The Scudetto? We try, we believe. So far we’ve done well, but the championship is long and we need continuity. It’s still early, one game at a time”, he said.