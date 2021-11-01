Italian city wakes up shielded amid acts pro and against homage to Bolsonaro – 11/01/2021 – World

Anguillara Vêneta woke up armored on Monday (1), as the city located in the Veneto region, in northern Italy, which for a week has been experiencing the controversy caused by the granting of the title of honorary citizen to Jair Bolsonaro, was the scene of acts against and in favor of the homage to receive the president.

Thus, the center of the municipality was closed, and the street where the Brazilian leader received the title from the hands of mayor Alessandra Buoso, linked to the far-right Liga Norte party, was blocked. Outside, dozens of police, some of them sent from Rovigo, guarded the protests.

The honor was approved by Buoso, who justified it by stating that “it was a tribute to the Italians who had left for Brazil, a tribute to the Venetian origins”, since it was in Anguillara Vêneta, a city of 4,000 inhabitants, that Bolsonaro’s great-grandfather was born.

Antônio Spada, opposition councilor, was one of the first to arrive. He told reporters that the mayor contradicted herself, “because she presented another proposal, saying that she would grant citizenship because the president promotes Venetian history.” “But Bolsonaro never even talked about Anguillara.”

Protesters against the Brazilian leader began arriving at around 9:00 am, local time, at Matteotti Square, a space authorized by the police to carry out the protest. Even under a light rain, Italian Gilberta Zanon, 78, insisted on participating in the act. “What the mayor did is something obscene. How is it possible to give recognition to a person who destroys the rights of others?” she said.

Another group, of about 20 pro-Bolsonaro people, also arrived early and, without realizing it, joined the opposing demonstration. Diene Matias, 58, who hails from Oderzo, 130 km from Anguillara, was among them.

While saying that Bolsonaro is “the only clean and non-corrupt politician”, an old man passed by and told him to return to Brazil, “since he adored the president so much”. Matias called the police, who warned him that this was not the demonstration she wanted to participate in.

Across the square, Communist Refoundation party militants chanted phrases such as “Silly Salvini, Bolsonaro is a murderer,” in reference to Matteo Salvini, a symbol senator of the Italian ultra-right and a supporter of the Brazilian president’s family in the country. Salvini should meet Bolsonaro this Tuesday (2), during a tribute in Pistoia to the little soldiers who fought in World War II.

For an hour, the social movements and the legends that organized the act —Democratic Party, Communist Refoundation, CGIL, Italy’s largest labor union, ANPI, which brings together members of the Italian resistance to fascism, as well as non-governmental organizations — divided the indignation.

Supporters of the president began arriving around 11:00. Singing the national anthem and dressed in Brazilian national team shirts, they spread throughout the city. They met in front of the city hall and then moved to Villa Arca del Santo, where the president received the title of Buoso.

Bolsonaro arrived at the site around 12:20 pm. After pushing and shoving between protesters and media professionals, the president quickly left the venue to greet supporters, who were shouting “myth”. Amidst the confusion, a voice rang out: a woman screamed “genocide.”

The demonstrations against the mayor’s decision began on Friday (29), when some protesters linked to the environmental group Rise Up 4 Climate Justice threw manure at the entrance to the city hall and painted “Outa Bolsonaro” on the façade. For the group, “the president represents the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model against which we are fighting”.